The ‘Heritage Party’ leader’s hot Covid take ended up savaged – 13 roaring takedowns

Twitter

We have to confess we hadn’t come across David Kurten before.

Turns out he’s a former UKIP politician who co-wrote the party’s 2019 manifesto and is now leader of something called the Heritage Party. He also stood in the London mayoral elections and will contest the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election.

Anyway, the reason we mention him is because his hot vaccine take has just gone viral in the most entertaining way.

Here’s what the Heritage Party leader had to say.

And it prompted no end of very satisfying replies. Here are our favourites.

Lions don't use "toilets" https://t.co/O9WTroOqQK — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) November 14, 2021

Fish don’t need a ‘National Insurance number’

Pandas don’t need a ‘bank account’

Crocodiles don’t need a ‘passport’

Elephants don’t need a ‘driving licence’

Deer don’t need a ‘birth certificate’ Am I doing this right? https://t.co/JiSmkepJZA — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) November 14, 2021

Moths don't need 'GCSE Science'. https://t.co/YFFtAkR7TG — Paul Foxcroft but colder (@paulfoxcroft) November 15, 2021

Gerbils don’t need a driver’s license

Otters don’t need a National Insurance card

Badgers don’t need a national record of Achievement pic.twitter.com/fGlSxiLDyJ — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 14, 2021

Badgers don’t need drivers licences. Puffins don’t need A-Levels This is a fun game. https://t.co/1bisu9l433 — Simon Fleming 🛠 (@OrthopodReg) November 14, 2021

It appears to have been kicked off by the great @Otto_English who said this.

Can we all help David with other things lions dont need. I'll start – toilet brushes.#otherthingslionsdontneed https://t.co/c6w1FDIZ1I — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 14, 2021

Bravo!

And they weren’t the only comebacks with bite. We liked these too.

Sadly lions get refused entry to venues for all kinds of reasons. It's time for this to be addressed. https://t.co/tMdFHv1FI7 — Nicola (@scrapegroat) November 14, 2021

thinking about how difficult it would be trying to explain pandemics to a lion https://t.co/c4R8TnxTDQ — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 14, 2021

Lions also don’t tend to end up ventilated in NHS intensive care units on the whole, do they? https://t.co/EIdhnmvRc0 — Russell (@Medic_Russell) November 14, 2021

How many times David you are not a lion you are a middle aged former chemistry teacher https://t.co/jBxET0rKSo — . (@twlldun) November 14, 2021

They also don’t eat in Wagamamas David https://t.co/rYw5crQzQF — TheChampagneSocialist🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇱 (@HBooks_____) November 14, 2021

READ MORE

James Blunt’s magazine Q&A is just as entertaining as you’d expect

Source Twitter @Otto_English Twitter @davidkurten