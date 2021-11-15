Twitter

The ‘Heritage Party’ leader’s hot Covid take ended up savaged – 13 roaring takedowns

November 15th, 2021

We have to confess we hadn’t come across David Kurten before.

Turns out he’s a former UKIP politician who co-wrote the party’s 2019 manifesto and is now leader of something called the Heritage Party. He also stood in the London mayoral elections and will contest the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election.

Anyway, the reason we mention him is because his hot vaccine take has just gone viral in the most entertaining way.

Here’s what the Heritage Party leader had to say.

And it prompted no end of very satisfying replies. Here are our favourites.

It appears to have been kicked off by the great @Otto_English who said this.

Bravo!

And they weren’t the only comebacks with bite. We liked these too.

