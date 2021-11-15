Entertainment

Anti-vaxxers are boycotting Tesco because Santa shows a Covid pass in their Christmas ad

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 15th, 2021

While we’re very well aware that the real purpose of a Christmas ad is to persuade viewers to shop at whatever store they’re promoting, it has become something of a tradition for them to send an appropriate message for the holiday season.

The 2021 John Lewis advert used an alien to show that we’re fundamentally the same, no matter what our backgrounds.

Racists objected to the presence of a black family.

Aldi promoted the message that we should help people less well off than ourselves.

Some people criticised it for being too ‘woke’.

This year, Tesco has leant right into the fact that we’ve been living through a pandemic and couldn’t really celebrate in 2020, so we’re not going to let anything stop us now.

It’s a light-hearted mocking take on many of our shared trials and tribulations, which went down quite well – with some.

Anti-vaxxers, however, were fuuuuuming.

#BoycottTwitter trended for hours, and people who don’t get hysterical about a comedy Christmas ad were buzzing.

Max Morgan made an important point.

Source Tesco Image Screengrab