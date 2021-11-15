Anti-vaxxers are boycotting Tesco because Santa shows a Covid pass in their Christmas ad

Entertainment

While we’re very well aware that the real purpose of a Christmas ad is to persuade viewers to shop at whatever store they’re promoting, it has become something of a tradition for them to send an appropriate message for the holiday season.

The 2021 John Lewis advert used an alien to show that we’re fundamentally the same, no matter what our backgrounds.

What happens when an #UnexpectedGuest lands in your forest? 🌠 You show them how Christmas is done, of course 🎄 Find out more 💫 ✨ https://t.co/mSbISaLCtU pic.twitter.com/Rz6eb0dslA — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) November 4, 2021

Racists objected to the presence of a black family.

Aldi promoted the message that we should help people less well off than ourselves.

Some people criticised it for being too ‘woke’.

This year, Tesco has leant right into the fact that we’ve been living through a pandemic and couldn’t really celebrate in 2020, so we’re not going to let anything stop us now.

After last Christmas, we’re determined to make it a good one. This Christmas #NothingsStoppingUs pic.twitter.com/0maY5osds1 — Tesco (@Tesco) November 13, 2021

It’s a light-hearted mocking take on many of our shared trials and tribulations, which went down quite well – with some.

Aww, this is a cute ad.

Makes fun of the government's travel advice with the stop-start of the aeroplane, did earn me a chuckle. https://t.co/sMf5S2QjgP — Hex-ica (@hex_ica2) November 13, 2021

I'm liking this. Christmassy & modern with the electric scooters & covid passport 👍👍 — Jess (@RedRock_06) November 13, 2021

This advert totally wins it for me. A reflection on our lives and how this Christmas will hopefully be very different from the last one. — Julie Trudgill (@julie_trudgill) November 13, 2021

Anti-vaxxers, however, were fuuuuuming.

#BoycottTwitter trended for hours, and people who don’t get hysterical about a comedy Christmas ad were buzzing.

1.

The #antivaxxers want to #BoycottTesco because Santa has been #vaxxed. At least we know that they won't be there ..making it safer for everybody else!#VaccinesSaveLives https://t.co/iXWCw5R2PL — Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) November 14, 2021

2.

Laughing my arse off seeing #BoycottTesco trending because Santa has a COVID passport in their advert 😂😅 — Bradley Wall 🏳️‍🌈 🇪🇺🇬🇧🌍 (@BWallArthur) November 13, 2021

3.

I see people who spent the majority of their time calling people snowflakes are enraged at a supermarket #BoycottTesco — Jay Tuvz (@JayTuvz) November 13, 2021

4.

I see it's Tesco's turn for a boycott this week, John Lewis Last week, Sainsbury's and Morrison's in the summer. Where are all these pricks getting their food from? #boycottTesco — Alice Day (@AliceDay_UK) November 13, 2021

5.

All the anti-vaxxers are boycotting Tesco because of a Covid passport in the ad, so the rest of us don't have to risk being near them when shopping? #BoycottTesco pic.twitter.com/MNQngymXKh — NIMPUNK (@NIMPUNK1) November 13, 2021

6.

As adverts go I honestly don't think this is particularly note-worthy but it's REALLY pissing off the anti-vaxxers so it's currently my favourite Christmas advert so far https://t.co/VIMKqi5qTJ — James Blackwell (@WritingBblUnvrs) November 13, 2021

7.

if you think the anti-vaxxers are upset now about Santa Claus having a Covid pass just imagine how upset they'll be when they find out he isn't real. #BoycottTesco — Sarah 🇮🇹🌹#WearAMask (@sazmeister88) November 13, 2021

8.

Honestly, people who want to #BoycottTesco because of a joke about a person who doesn't exist being double vaccinated. You need to have a serious fucking word with yourselves. pic.twitter.com/ChVlzTjd9Z — The Sting (@TSting18) November 14, 2021

9.

anti-vaxxers big mad at this. what is with the alt-right and their constant raging at ads? https://t.co/ANOzPn4NCh — Sloane (@SloaneFragment) November 13, 2021

10.

Dear conspiracy theorist can I have your unspent club card vouchers then 😂 — Gary Connolly (@mcfcgc) November 13, 2021

Max Morgan made an important point.

The shouty wankers giving it all the #BoycottTesco beans this morning are not looking at the bigger picture. Imagine an unvaccinated Santa going into every house in the world leaving his diseased presents everywhere. Fucking terrifying. — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) November 14, 2021

