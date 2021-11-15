‘Adding sad violins to my boyfriend’s BS apology text’ has the perfect payoff
Over on TikTok American singer Jax went wildly viral with this perfect video response to a boyfriend’s ‘BS apology text’.
Jax Miskanic, who finished fourth on a series of American Idol, teamed up with musician and violinist Lindsey Stirling (who finished fifth on American Idol, don’t you know) to do this and it’s beautifully done.
@jaxwritessongsAdding sad violins to my ex’s bs apology text featuring the incredible @lindseystirling ❤️. ##fypシ ##foryou ##xyzbca
All about that payoff …
Only one question remained …
And you can find a lot more Jax here (and on TikTok here!)
Source TikTok @jaxwritessongs H/T BoredPanda