‘Adding sad violins to my boyfriend’s BS apology text’ has the perfect payoff

Over on TikTok American singer Jax went wildly viral with this perfect video response to a boyfriend’s ‘BS apology text’.

Jax Miskanic, who finished fourth on a series of American Idol, teamed up with musician and violinist Lindsey Stirling (who finished fifth on American Idol, don’t you know) to do this and it’s beautifully done.

All about that payoff …

Only one question remained …

And you can find a lot more Jax here (and on TikTok here!)

Source TikTok @jaxwritessongs H/T BoredPanda