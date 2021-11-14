This restaurant had the perfect response to a good review

Life

Over on r/Funny, u/kerrze shared this response they got to a good review they left for a restaurant.

We’re used to seeing funny and clever clapbacks to bad reviews, but it makes a nice change to see a good one pay off.

Reddit users enjoyed it.

It was an exchange between reviewer and reviewee and it was amusing and I enjoyed seeing it.

drewhead118

Why use many words when few words do trick?

DrPikachu-PhD

It was a situation that established a humorous pattern and I engaged in it and perpetuated it.

N_Who

Straightforward and direct, just how I like it.

hungry_tiger

It was some food, it was good food, can I make it anymore obvious?

guyver_dio

18dwhyte shared their favourite response from a business.

I left a review for an italian restaurant on Google and said something like “its way better than Olive Garden” and the business replied “well….i would hope so” It made me giggle XD

Five stars for the casual diss.

READ MORE

Most honest and entertaining 5 star review you’ll read this week

Source r/funny Image @nastya_gepp on Pixabay