Penny pinching gets you nowhere – tech edition

Life

When this person needed something urgently for work, they turned to someone who could get the job done – video editor, u/nitiddesigns – but the would-be customer’s penny pinching made things worse. Much worse.

We don’t know why they needed such a rush job, but the request seemed straightforward.

The video editor dropped what they were doing to get on with the job.

Surprise, surprise – the price didn’t go down well at all.

Here comes the sciencey bit – well, the idioty bit.

Video editor 1 – Choosing beggar nil.

Locking the file, that’s actually brilliant.

Tweakywolf

Now send the screenshots to their boss.

Extra-Act-801 With the bill.

badass4102

Shiiiiiiit £20 is about the minimum I would charge for just ending my walk early. Raise those prices!!

tgrote555

Smell that? That’s the smell of justice.

frantastic1337

That laughing after not paying then being reduced to begging lol Perfect.

Mastatheorm-CG

Things could have gone a lot worse for the rude customer.

Spoiler: op just spliced in some hardcore pornography set to ska music and hoped the buyer would just use it without checking.

AbjectDisaster

READ MORE

Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image r/ChoosingBeggars, honeycombhc on Pixabay