17 favourite Fake Jurassic Park facts

Although it’s fair to say that there are far too many fake things masquerading as facts on the internet, some are more welcome than others, which is where this tweet comes in.

These were our favourite funny responses.

1.

They used Keith Richards' DNA to create the dinosaurs. #FakeJurassicParkFacts — CK (@charley_ck14) November 7, 2021

2.

The musical version, Mammoth Mia, is currently in production. #FakeJurassicParkFacts — John Lane (@JohnFPLane) November 7, 2021

3.

They have a Brontosaurus Rib joint there called Jurassic Pork. #FakeJurassicParkFacts — GrossMzConduct (@monalisa4068) November 7, 2021

4.

#FakeJurassicParkFacts Daniel Day-Lewis was originally cast as Dr. Grant, but claimed he couldn't properly get into the role unless there were real dinosaurs. — FTJ (@fairytalejedi) November 7, 2021

5.

This is how Steven Spielberg left the set every day… #FakeJurassicParkFacts pic.twitter.com/nozobIj2d9 — CK (@charley_ck14) November 7, 2021

6.

Dino DNA is the cousin of Clippy #FakeJurassicParkFacts pic.twitter.com/6MrV6r8uiz — David E (@DaSkrambledEgg) November 7, 2021

7.

#FakeJurassicParkFacts

Jeff Goldblum is so method, he refused to play a mathematician until he knew his times tables upto 5, and ALL the numbers upto and including 100. — SadFaceOtter (@SadFaceOtter) November 7, 2021

8.

Leslie Knope is in charge over at Jurassic Parks and Rec.

#FakeJurassicParkFacts @HashFakeFacts pic.twitter.com/gTrrdXIRqC — Craig Steven Woods (@CraigStevnWoods) November 7, 2021

9.