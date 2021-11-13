Working from home with your partner? 17 funny tweets that absolutely nail it

Life

Lots of us have been working from home over the last 18 months or so for reasons we don’t need to go into here.

If you’ve got kids then you’ve also had the challenge of homeschooling which has gone away (for now).

But despite more and more people going back to the office, many people are still coping with the added demands of working from home at the same time as their partner.

And these 17 tweets surely sum up the experience best.

1.

Pro-tip for couples suddenly working from home together: Get yourselves an imaginary coworker to blame things on. In our apartment, Cheryl keeps leaving her dirty water cups all over the place and we really don't know what to do about her. — Molly Tolsky (@mollytolsky) March 16, 2020

2.

I was on a zoom meeting just now and my husband needed to go behind me so he thoughtfully crawled to stay out of the camera, which means instead of seeing him walk by in his underwear my coworkers saw him crawl by in his underwear. — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) November 4, 2021

3.

A funny thing about quarantining is hearing your partner in full work mode for the first time. Like, I’m married to a “let’s circle back” guy — who knew? — Laura Norkin (@inLaurasWords) March 19, 2020

4.

the great thing about working from home is you get to absorb your partner’s job and stresses in addition to your own. it’s like a whole other job that i don’t get paid for. — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 3, 2021

5.

My husband has been working from home for 6 weeks. I've learned that he basically gets paid to be in meetings. Speak in meetings, meet with other people about their last meeting, and have meetings to plan for the next meeting. 😬🥱😧 — Adrienne Barnes😊 (@AdrienneNakohl) May 5, 2020

6.

My wife and I are both working from home. She microwaved fish. Time to alert HR. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) September 2, 2020

7.

My partner is laid back and chilled about everything, never has much of an opinion or argument, but apparently at work he’s super competent and speaks up and gets things done. It’s very disorienting. — Rachy (@RachyNewin) March 19, 2020

8.