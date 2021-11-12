This takedown of Fox News is one for the ages
Although they require their employees to be vaccinated, it’s beyond argument that Fox News in the US has been responsible for platforming many anti-vax theories, despite all the scientific evidence to debunk them.
This was clearly on the mind of the person who committed this delicious murder by words.
Enjoy.
That has to happen a lot, right?
Reddit users were here for u/DaFunkJunkie’s post.
Damn way to stick it to the man my dude.
amowdy
Lol, I’d be all “Yes I took this photo, and it’s copyrighted. You may have permission to use the photo, but only after your network fires those propaganda spreading: Hannity, Carlson, Pirro, Doocey, those nitwits on ‘Fox and Friends’ as and whatever puppet master has his/her hand up their collective asses.
JinkyRain
XP broooooo-
Mysterious_Libra23
They’re Fox. They’ll steal it anyway.
EmergencyHologram
Gabi_Social shared their own approach to the same type of request.
An organisation I don’t like once asked if they could embed my tweet on a web page.
I said yes, then changed my avi to a pic of my bare arse. Because I’m a grown-up.
Source r/MurderedByWords Image r/MurderedByWords, Screengrab