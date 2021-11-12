Probably the most savage Maid of Honour roast you’ll hear this week – and it’s topical

Life

A Redditor named u/SeenSomeThangs has posted on r/Funny –

‘Big sis and her big day’

In case you found that a little hard to hear, this is what was said.

Not many of you know that Patrick was actually one of the first people to have Covid. He hasn’t had taste for six years now.

Damn that was a solid roast, I mean toast.

Stag328

Is there a barista there because this roast just got dark.

MelMes85

Haha “OOPS”

4take

We hope Patrick’s reaction didn’t ruin the wedding night.

Source r/Funny Image Screengrab