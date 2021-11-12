Probably the most savage Maid of Honour roast you’ll hear this week – and it’s topical
A Redditor named u/SeenSomeThangs has posted on r/Funny –
‘Big sis and her big day’
In case you found that a little hard to hear, this is what was said.
Not many of you know that Patrick was actually one of the first people to have Covid. He hasn’t had taste for six years now.
Damn that was a solid roast, I mean toast.
Stag328
Is there a barista there because this roast just got dark.
MelMes85
Haha “OOPS”
4take
We hope Patrick’s reaction didn’t ruin the wedding night.
