‘What’s a life hack that sounds fake but is a true lifesaver?’ – 30 gamechangers

It’s not too much of a shocker to suggest that large parts of the internet are full of rubbish advice.

We only say this because there was a shaft of light in the gloom after Redditor rat-avec-london asked this.

“What is a lifehack that seems fake, but is a true lifesaver?”

And the suggestions came thick and fast. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few – so you don’t have to and here are 30 of the best.

1.

‘If you’re having trouble staying awake in class/at a meeting, see how long you can keep one of your feet lifted slightly off the ground.’

maleorderbride

2.

‘There is absolutely nothing wrong with showing up to work, doing the absolute minimum to maintain a job, and going home and enjoying your life. massive lifesaver to one’s mental health.’

hrpeanut

3.

‘When you are on your phone and you messed up in the middle of the word instead of tapping in the middle of the word just hold your space bar and drag it.’

69Nice-

4.

‘25% of 18 is the same as 18% of 25. Percentages are reversible and one is easier to figure out than the other one.’

DetroitJim

5.

‘Counting really slowly with the goal of reaching 150 is a decent way to fall asleep. If you have any thoughts during it just let them play out, and if you forget what number you’re on just go from what you last remember. If you make any major movements just start again.

‘The goal is to force your brain in to slowing down and not having any jerky motions or thoughts, and eventually reaching such a level of carelessness that you eventually fall asleep without realising. Helped me quite a few times, especially with rain sounds, hope it helps some of you too!’

Solacekia

6.

‘If your car is overheating, turn your heat on full blast.

‘When you turn the heat on in a car, it pulls heat from the engine into the cab, thus cooling the engine. I was taught this in drivers Ed… 23 years ago. When in high school my buddy’s car would run really hot, I told him to turn the heat on. He wouldn’t. I had to convince him it was true by saying I would pay for resulting damage if the temp didn’t go down. It was the wintertime, and that heat was so dang hot we had to roll the windows down. But we watched his engine temp drop.

‘I don’t believe it’s especially uncommon, but if no one ever told you, it would seem counterintuitive.

Bryarx

7.

‘If you have the right of way, take it. It makes driving more predictable and therefore caused fewer accidents.’

hippocampus237

8.

‘If at a place where you don’t speak the language, learn the words for please and thank you. Those, and a smile, will get you far.’

AichSmize

9.

‘Smell is closely associated with memory. If you’re studying for an exam, buy an odd scented eraser (like pickle scent).

‘Everytime you try to memorise something, take a sniff. Take that eraser to the test and sniff it when you’re having trouble remembering an answer.’

SixxTheSandman

10.

‘Being extra nice to strangers when you need help will get you REALLY far, often times further than you expect. Customer service especially.’

squatsbreh

11.

‘Write a list and cross shit off when you accomplish the teensiest thing. It builds momentum.’

elizabeth498

12,

‘I hesitantly submit squeegeeing yourself off before getting out of the shower. It’s so simple I was dubious, but just use your hands to quickly wipe off excess water and bingo, you’re not cold getting out.’

BWDpodcast

13.

‘True lifesaver: if you are ever attacked by a dog, push your forearm INTO the bite. This pries the jaws apart and prevents them from clamping down.

‘If a dog is attacking you, the best thing you can do is offer your forearm, push as far back as possible, and then grab the dog by the scruff of its neck with your other hand to hold it. The dog is now functionally muzzled and you have control of its head. The sooner and harder you push into the bite, the less damage the bite will do.’

IAlbatross

14.

‘If you’ve got a splinter below your skin surface, wrap a banana peel around it. Wet side against your skin. It will draw the splinter out most of the time. I don’t know how but it fricken works. Banana voodoo. Banavoodoo. Banadoo?’

Rusty_is_a_good_boy

15.

‘When you’re freaking out, need to relax, e.g. when a chiro is about to crack your neck or anything along those lines, wiggle your toes. Apparently your brain can’t do both, freaking out and wiggling toes, tensing up and wiggling toes etc’

cheerylifelover123