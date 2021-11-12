Iceland Tourism take a brilliantly witty swipe at the Metaverse.

Exclusive

Iceland Tourism have taken a brilliantly witty swipe at Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse.

In the new video, a Zuck lookalike – presents viewers with “Icelandverse” a place of “enhanced real reality without silly looking headsets.”

“Today I want to talk about a revolutionary approach on how to connect our world – without being super weird,” says the presenter.

The brilliant video promotes Iceland’s “completely immersive” experiences, such as real rocks, real humans and “the sky you can see with your eyes”.

Press materials sent to journalists explain that Icelandverse was created “after millions of years in development” and that “users can explore and navigate their way through the many different layers of captivating reality, just by visiting.”