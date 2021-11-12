Our 11 favourite reactions to the news that Eamonn Holmes is joining GB News

Celebrity

That stalwart of various morning news and entertainment vehicles, Eamonn Holmes, is making the leap to GB News – the anti-woke channel that has so far choked the TV careers of Andrew Neil, Simon McCoy and Alastair Stewart, to name but a few.

Beset by technical difficulties and viewer pranks from the outset, GB News has struggled to make an appearance beyond the bottom of the ratings charts, even being outperformed by the Welsh language version of PAW Patrol at one point.

Here’s how the news broke.

EXCLUSIVE: Eamonn Holmes set to leave This Morning after hosting ITV show for 15 years to join GB News https://t.co/CljPQu7bV0 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 11, 2021

It wasn’t exactly a bombshell, with plenty of people thinking the Irish presenter’s foot-in-mouth disease makes him a perfect fit.

Here he is telling Dr. Zoe Williams he wants to pet her hair.

Just a normal day on @ITV and @ThisMorning with Eamonn Holmes telling a woman of colour her hair "reminds him of an alpaca". Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/ns8STB4Ncu — Alan Turkington (@thisisAlanTurk) August 12, 2021

And here’s his expert opinion on the link between 5G and coronavirus. Spoiler alert – there isn’t a link.

Oh dear, Eamonn Holmes has gone full David Icke. He talks about the 'mainstream media' as if ITV isn't part of it and thinks it's OK to encourage delusional fuckwits to believe there is a link between 5G and #coronavirus.

What a twat. pic.twitter.com/7pXJDqMIwZ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 13, 2020

His gaffe reel may not rival Boris Johnson’s, but it must be pretty impressive. It obviously got him the GB News gig.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about it.

Who could have guessed that a man who called Meghan Markle "uppity", encouraged 5G conspiracy theories and wanted to pat a black woman's hair might end up at GB News? https://t.co/AVanaN0aHx — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 12, 2021

Is anyone really surprised that Eamonn Holmes is going to GB News? He’s been spouting vile comments for years now and getting away with it. — Jess (@JessicaMal_) November 11, 2021

Ah of course Eamonn Holmes is joining GB news after all he did call Meghan Markle uppity, it's like GB news presenters was asked beforehand if they disliked Meghan & if they do then they got the job. Every person on that retched show has mocked her and put her down kmt! #bullies — Xoxo-Leigh 🛡🛡🛡 (@XoxoLeigh1) November 12, 2021

Eamonn Holmes moving to #GBNews to present a show with channel favourites Mike Hunt and Hugh Janus — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 12, 2021

i'd forgotten Eamonn Holmes existed tbh so GB News is probably the best place for him — Sarah 🇮🇹🌹#WearAMask (@sazmeister88) November 12, 2021

eamonn holmes is joining gb news which means his agent dislikes him too. — Sloane (@SloaneFragment) November 11, 2021

The Dubai funded Right wing news channel “GB News” to invest more money in day time TV presenters in desperate bid to raise its low audience share.https://t.co/eIXrrfAnSm — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) November 12, 2021

Eamonn Holmes joining GB News makes perfect sense. It fits with his other job: advertising vibrating pads in the back of the Daily Mail. — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) November 11, 2021

At least he’ll finally be off my screen which is a good thing 👍 — Rob Harries (@robharries83) November 12, 2021

We’ll leave the last word to Otto English.

There's a "bring Holmes the gammon" joke somewhere in there but I'm far too classy to make it.https://t.co/JmHCF6lM6I — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 12, 2021

