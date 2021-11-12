This comedy kitchen fail is making everyone’s day better (except one)

Videos

To be filed under ‘bad day? Could be worse …’ comes this most unforutnate fail which has just gone viral on Reddit.

Oooof.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘That’s the biggest mess that simultaneously cleaned itself i ever seen.’

mrvibenwatch

‘Nervously approaches table: “Hi guys so as I was bringing your food out here I dropped it all in the garbage on accident so it will be another hour. sorry”

codysteil

‘Honesty is the best policy. People are gonna be pissed. Go out there tell them you’re a dumbass and get on with your night.’

Massive_Challenge935

she wasted the 5sec rule by standing there in disbelief.

BarrackOsamaBinBiden

I would be absolutely dreading telling the cooks that they need to make another 6 plates of food super quick 😬

t00_much_caffeine

‘I think you can see the cooks reaction in the back at the end of the clip 😂’

beandyron

To conclude …

“Fuck me” – Gordon Ramsey

TedEBagwell

Source gfycat Reddit u/twitchosx u/Stitchpool626