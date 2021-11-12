Aldi’s Christmas ad hits the back of the net with Marcus Radishford

Entertainment

In marketing terms, it’s already the Christmas season, and the latest offering to hit TV screens is that of Aldi, with their homage to Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Once again, their Kevin the Carrot character makes an appearance, taking the grumpy Ebanana Scrooge on a journey to discover the spirit of Christmas.

It’s a pun-packed delight, made even better by the Jim Broadbent voiceover, but the Best Cameo Award must go to the Marcus Rashford-voiced Marcus Radishford, who’s ‘always helping children’. A very apt veggie alter-ego for a red.

When the ad landed on Twitter, this is how people reacted.

Having a lot of fun imagining the pitch conversation between Aldi and Marcus Rashford – Aldi: We want you to help us with our xmas campaign! Marcus: Yeah, nice, we donating food to kids and that? Aldi: Yeees… and… Marcus: Aldi: Well, what are your thoughts on radishes? https://t.co/Vyt5420HY9 — Helen Gradwell (@HelenGradwell) November 11, 2021

A Christmas advert about being kind and donating food to families in need, inspired by @MarcusRashford (and staring "Marcus Radishford" 😆) – well done @AldiUK, this one's a winner 👍 #BeKind https://t.co/4kqwwe5fBR — Prof. Rainbow Murray Ⓥ😷🏳️‍🌈 (@RainbowMurray) November 11, 2021

Love the fact that “Marcus Radishford is always helping children”

Well done @AldiUK & Well done @MarcusRashford https://t.co/e1tsrvm0Lj — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) November 10, 2021

Absolutely brilliant. I love this ❤ https://t.co/5oIzNyts8a — Carolyn Lawler (@Carolyn_Lawler_) November 10, 2021

Whoever came up with Marcus Radishford needs a raise https://t.co/X3bCdRp8gF — William Chapple (@williamchapple1) November 10, 2021

Aldi added –

It’s such an honour to receive an MBE, congratulations @marcusRashford. We wonder if Marcus Radishford will get a mention in the Queen’s Peach? https://t.co/wQJxasQpOx pic.twitter.com/n8bJikh7Tq — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) November 10, 2021

Sharp-eyed viewers spotted the arrest of Cuthbert the Caterpillar – the subject of a legal challenge brought by Colin the Caterpillar creators, M&S.

Cuthbert the Caterpillar being arrested by sour lemons in the background… @AldiUK have just won the Christmas ad game. https://t.co/rxnIyFuT1i pic.twitter.com/I4TsdnEt8P — Scott Edwards (@Scott_Edwards92) November 11, 2021

Cuthbert the Caterpillar getting arrested in the Aldi Christmas advert is super patter pic.twitter.com/xKUv2tqkHA — Marcus (@marcussaar) November 10, 2021

The Cuthbert cameo is priceless! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/S77ghuQUM1 — Nicola Weeks (@Nikkiw27) November 10, 2021

With Aldi pledging to donate 1.8 million meals to struggling families in partnership with Neighbourly this Christmas, Marcus Radishf – I mean Rashford had this to say.

Well done @AldiUK. This is much bigger than a Christmas ad 👏🏾 might not be Oscar-worthy but glad I could play my part 😆 https://t.co/v288G1ET8r — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 10, 2021

Food for thought from @AldiUK in their delightful Christmas ad, introducing the Neighbourly cart which is sure to become official merch 😉 #KevinTheCarrot #EbananaScrooge @MarcusRashford https://t.co/7Mqjs46zE0 — neighbourly.com (@nbrly) November 10, 2021

It certainly looks like there’s no shortage of Christmas spirit in Aldi. It’s in the furthest aisle from the entrance.

Us taking our seats this morning after winning Christmas 👑. #AldiAmazingChristmas – Ross pic.twitter.com/NnlX2Uhy6O — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) November 11, 2021

