The UK “not remotely a corrupt country” says Boris Johnson with a straight face

On his one-day return to COP26, this time by train, Boris Johnson urged delegates to do everything possible to meet emissions targets in the final draft of their declaration.

It wasn’t his climate message that hit the headlines, however, after he made this statement.

"I genuinely believe that the UK is not remotely a corrupt country" Boris Johnson says "you've got cases where sadly MPs have broken the rules in the past, maybe guilty of breaking the rules today, what I want to see is them facing appropriate sanctions"https://t.co/3JjRunVstU pic.twitter.com/QZKLS4gFeO — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 10, 2021

“We’re not corrupt, honest.” might not draw the line he would have hoped under the Tory sleaze row, as allegations about Iain Duncan Smith and Daniel Kawczynski join those against Sir Geoffrey Cox, Owen Paterson and *checks notes* Boris Johnson on the recent role call of dishonour.

Here’s how tweeters reacted.

Quite something when the eyes of the world are on him at the Cop26 summit, that Boris Johnson feels the need to declare that the UK is not a corrupt country. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) November 10, 2021

"I just wanna say, for no reason whatsoever, I've never stamped on a dog. I just wanna say that. I don't know why you'd think I might have, absolutely no one's been saying it, but it's important for me to say: I've never stamped on a dog. Okay." https://t.co/7BqmKaPFgd — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) November 10, 2021

Boris Johnson telling #COP26 the UK is "not remotely a corrupt country" but it absolutely will be by the time he has finished being PM — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 10, 2021

my "we're not corrupt" t-shirt is raising a lot of questions already answered by the shirt https://t.co/XSUh6l3yS5 — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) November 10, 2021

I mean, it *is*, but that wasn’t the question.https://t.co/Cy8pMn4LIF — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 10, 2021

If you say 'The UK is not a corrupt country' three times into a mirror, it turns into a Zoom link with Geoffrey Cox in Mauritius. — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) November 10, 2021

