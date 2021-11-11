News

The UK “not remotely a corrupt country” says Boris Johnson with a straight face

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 11th, 2021

On his one-day return to COP26, this time by train, Boris Johnson urged delegates to do everything possible to meet emissions targets in the final draft of their declaration.

It wasn’t his climate message that hit the headlines, however, after he made this statement.

We’re not corrupt, honest.” might not draw the line he would have hoped under the Tory sleaze row, as allegations about Iain Duncan Smith and Daniel Kawczynski join those against Sir Geoffrey Cox, Owen Paterson and *checks notes* Boris Johnson on the recent role call of dishonour.

Here’s how tweeters reacted.

