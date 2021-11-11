This ‘encounter of two men of the same culture’ is simply perfect

Videos

Leading contender for favourite video of the week is this ‘encounter of two men of the same culture’ shared by JessiaCarnes over on Reddit.

Simply perfect.

‘I love this.’

BasedWinduXII ‘That synchronized fist bump at the end blew my fucking mind.’

theMeatMunster ‘Error! Error! So much wholesomeness does not compute!’

awenindo ‘Is this what relatable content for mark zuckerberg looks like?’

tiptoeandson ‘He doesn’t get what’s so special about this, seems like a normal interaction to him.’

DrVDB90

And also this.

‘Did anyone else notice audience robot wearing 2 shoes that were completely different?’

Revolutionary-Line44 ‘Yes…is this what the young peoples are up to now?’

song4this

Source Reddit u/JessiaCarnes