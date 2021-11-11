The brutal takedown of this ‘proud American’ is an all-time classic

Life

In the ‘fabulous takedowns of proud Americans’ hall of fame – we’re sure it exists somewhere – this is surely somewhere close to the very top.

We only mention it because this exchange has just gone viral all over again on Reddit after it was shared by Comfortablejack.

Oof. Here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘And if someone cares, there are more flags on the moon.’

AG_N ‘And zero recognizable American flags anymore. It was so long ago they have bleached white. ‘The Apollo program was absolutely incredible, especially at that time period. Joe Blow bragging as if he had something to do with it is pathetic.’

rocketwidget ‘As a middle-aged American, I never understood the arrogance of other Americans thinking we’re the greatest country on earth, while other countries may still have issues, at least they have better protections for the average person, and won’t lose everything if they get seriously ill (even with insurance, we still have to pay out of pocket and the insurance company could deny coverage for a life saving procedure that’s expensive by deeming it “experimental”). ‘Our government is all about protecting/benefiting corporations and the top 1%ers. Any push back is called socialism/communism. All you have to do is look at what we get for our tax dollars compared to other countries and how much the super rich and companies pay in taxes here as apposed to other places. ‘But hey, at least we can own a small arsenal of firearms with almost no control. That’s what’s really important.’

And because it put us in the mood for American takedowns (lots more of this sort of thing here) …

