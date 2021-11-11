Most efficient Tinder exchange you’ll read this week

Life

This screengrab shared by typotalk over on Reddit doesn’t nail every Tinder exchange ever. Just a lot of them.

‘So efficient,’ said typotalk.

And our favourite things people said about it.

‘That is efficient and if there is one thing that turns me on it’s efficiency.’

Low_Swimmer4217 ‘Saves a lot of time, now all there’s left to do is to drop your address lmao.’

NaKeepFighting “Asks for number” “Gives it”

Spigot_AT4

And these Redditors took it one step further.

‘Generic comment.’

carlstoenails ‘Typical reply.’

bevan_igglepiggle ‘Copycat reply for upvotes.’

GerberGoo ‘Cursed comment.’

aliebabadegrote ‘Faked surprise at the lows the internet has fallen to.’

ipayinexposure

Source Reddit u/typotalk