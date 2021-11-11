‘Golden eagle vs mountain goat’ is the most heart stopping 60 seconds you’ll watch today

Animals

In the ‘golden eagle vs mountain goat’ tally it’s fair to assume it’s the eagle that usually ends coming out on top.

Not on every occasion, it turns out, after watching this heart stopping video which just went viral on Reddit (you might enjoy it more without the sound).

‘Mountain goat, on the verge of losing it’s final fight against an eagle, throws itself down the mountain in a last-ditch attempt to live,’ said baiqibeendeleted17x who shared it.

We need a sit down after watching that (so does the goat).

“IF AM GOING DOWN, YOU ARE GOING DOWN WITH ME”

SWEEDE_THE_SWEDE ‘Good on his homie too for sticking with him the whole way ready to back him up.’

LordSeibzehn ‘Ride or die exists in the animal kingdom too, nice.’

creamygootness ‘Bros before foes.’

HonkyMOFO</strong ‘They were kids together after all.’

AbsoluteQi ‘It’s a brilliant strategy bc the bird will sustain much more damage than the goat because of it’s hollowed bones. After that much tumbling I’d be surprised if the bird survived.’

oldcretan ‘Yeah that thing has to have some broken bones after that. Im surprised it didn’t let go earlier.’

ChunkyWaffleBatter ‘I thought about it too. Perhaps its talons were stuck too deep in the goats flesh. Those claws are like hooks!’

TallnBeaut “ah fuckin hell” yoink.’

Jwhitx ‘I never realized how big eagles were holy shit.’

Super_Duper9 ‘But would this bird be able to lift that weight? The goat looks too heavy for the eagle.’

lex_tok ‘Long enough to drag them off a cliff. Then they eat the goat parfait at the bottom.’

SituationCornflakes ‘That bird must have been stuck. Why the hell would it not let go! He’s not gonna be flying any time soon.’

nounthennumbers ‘Thats what I was thinking. Claws buried in too deep.’

Ejejj ‘Eagle: “I’ve got you!” ‘Goat: “No motherfucker, I’ve got you”

Phoenixilva ‘Call an ambulance … But not for me!’

reddit_for_stuff ‘I liked how his friend kicked it at the end. Good goat friends.’

Source gfycat Reddit u/baiqibeendeleted17x