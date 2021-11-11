People love how this fox reacts as it spots the camera

Animals

We love the look on this fox’s face when it realises it has an audience for its – erm – rear-end ablutions.

TikTokers obviously appreciated it, too.

Some people thought the fox might be in need of some medical attention.

But it could just be this.

As a bonus – here’s more top fox content.

The young fox who hangs out in our garden was delighted by encountering its first frost yesterday, and the unexpectedly crunchy grass. @hourlyFox pic.twitter.com/V5TtZYbDld — Scott K. Andrews (@ScottKAndrews) November 4, 2021

It may not have worms, but it definitely has ants in its pants.

Source j23burnham Image Screengrab