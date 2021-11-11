Animals

People love how this fox reacts as it spots the camera

Poke Staff. Updated November 11th, 2021

We love the look on this fox’s face when it realises it has an audience for its – erm – rear-end ablutions.

TikTokers obviously appreciated it, too.

Some people thought the fox might be in need of some medical attention.

But it could just be this.

As a bonus – here’s more top fox content.

It may not have worms, but it definitely has ants in its pants.

