This attempt to ‘look like I’m flying’ ended in the most unfortunate way
Well here’s a clever thing that we’ll definitely try later on if we can work out where to find it and how we can make it work on our phone (so probably not, then).
It’s just gone viral on the subReddit ‘There was an attempt,’ captioned ‘… to make it look like she’s flying’ by Redditor sewn_of_a_gun.
And is occasionally (often) the case on these pages, it’s childish but very funny.
Well, that’s unfortunate.
‘At least she had the balls to try.’
dumb-reply
‘She’ll never be able to take off with those things weighing her down.’
mollymoon88
Although not everyone thought it was accidental.
‘She knew that would happen …’
Hajduk_Split_1911
‘Yep, I’m 90% sure she was intentionally making it look like a pair of giant balls.’
AshFraxinusEps
Still made us smile.
Source Reddit u/sewn_of_a_gun Reddit u/Cats__Rulez