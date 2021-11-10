Tinder fail of the week

Weird World

As its name suggests, the rather marvellous subReddit r/Tinder captures memorable moments from the dating app and this one is two parts funny to three parts facepalm.

And it’s yet another reason why we’re glad we’re not on it because we simply wouldn’t be able to cope.

‘The only thing said in her bio was that she designed clothes,’ said BloominOnion52 who shared it.

Oof.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

‘That’s a hard pass for me.’

PaxDev ‘This lady is exhausting …’

bongfkennedy ‘If she wasn’t interested then why comment?’

chriswickman281 ‘She is. That’s why. I think she is playing the “put him down” game. It is a common manipulation tactic.’

wothead ‘Can we talk about the fact that she wants a 130 lb women who’s 6’2 to model her clothes?’

hentaihoneyyy420 ‘Even by modelling standards that’s impossible.’

IamMrGoldy ‘Wanted: model that stands in defiant opposition to the square-cubed laws of evolution.’

griffman02 ‘Wanted: Human coat hanger.’

kukkelii

Source Reddit u/BloominOnion52