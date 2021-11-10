This plumber’s ‘hourly rates’ will never be bettered

Pics

It’s always helpful when trades people are entirely up front about how much a job is going to cost.

It’s even better when their ‘hourly rates’ go something like this, a plumber’s tariff advertised on the back of their van which has just gone viral on Reddit.

‘Hourly Rates’ Minimum $100

If You Watch $150

If You Help $175

If You Worked On It First $200

If You Tell Me How To Fix It $250

If You Do It While I Watch $300

Although not everyone was appreciative.

“If you worked on it first” what kind of self respecting man doesn’t at least try and take a look at a problem before calling a plumber out for $100 an hour.’

mikesaninjakillr ‘If it’s f-cked, I want it to be properly f-cked before I call someone to fix it.’

jaceinthebox “nah, it’s not that bad, I can handle this”

“Aaaaand I can no longer handle this”

Zaq1996 ‘Workers whos jobs are in other people’s homes, is it rude to watch? I usually stick around incase they needed a hand, or ask for something.’

Weirdo7071 ‘I agree to all this except watching. I’m not gonna be literally over your shoulder but I’m gonna pop in every so often.’

AcolyteOfCynicism

And inevitably it prompted a few responses like this.

“If you do it while I watch.” Doesn’t have to be plumbing related right?’

opoqo

Stop sniggering at the back.

READ MORE

13 of the funniest resignation letters worth quitting your job for

Source Reddit u/ceqwz