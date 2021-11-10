This plumber’s ‘hourly rates’ will never be bettered
It’s always helpful when trades people are entirely up front about how much a job is going to cost.
It’s even better when their ‘hourly rates’ go something like this, a plumber’s tariff advertised on the back of their van which has just gone viral on Reddit.
‘Hourly Rates’
Minimum $100
If You Watch $150
If You Help $175
If You Worked On It First $200
If You Tell Me How To Fix It $250
If You Do It While I Watch $300
Although not everyone was appreciative.
“If you worked on it first” what kind of self respecting man doesn’t at least try and take a look at a problem before calling a plumber out for $100 an hour.’
mikesaninjakillr
‘If it’s f-cked, I want it to be properly f-cked before I call someone to fix it.’
jaceinthebox
“nah, it’s not that bad, I can handle this”
“Aaaaand I can no longer handle this”
Zaq1996
‘Workers whos jobs are in other people’s homes, is it rude to watch? I usually stick around incase they needed a hand, or ask for something.’
Weirdo7071
‘I agree to all this except watching. I’m not gonna be literally over your shoulder but I’m gonna pop in every so often.’
AcolyteOfCynicism
And inevitably it prompted a few responses like this.
“If you do it while I watch.” Doesn’t have to be plumbing related right?’
opoqo
Stop sniggering at the back.
Source Reddit u/ceqwz