The ‘cats with jobs’ Twitter account does what it says on the tin – 14 feline favourites
We all know that a cat’s job is to sleep for 18 hours a day, eat for another two and destroy any decent furniture in the house for the rest of the time.
But if cats did have paid jobs, it would look a lot like the cats with jobs Twitter account. See how that worked out!
1.
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) October 21, 2021
2.
📸 @lliveterna pic.twitter.com/LXhBxYDckM
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) October 17, 2021
3.
(📸 Bong Bong, the merchant cat https://t.co/ahv68jSnl5) pic.twitter.com/IPMRRAL2Ob
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) October 16, 2021
4.
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) November 7, 2021
5.
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) October 19, 2021
6.
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) October 14, 2021
7.
🍉 💵 pic.twitter.com/e3AeO3W01L
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) October 9, 2021
8.
(Artist's Model.) pic.twitter.com/aCcsLwuUDV
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) November 7, 2021
9.
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) October 22, 2021
10.
(Uber driver.) pic.twitter.com/3UkIkmwLcP
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) November 5, 2021
11.
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) November 6, 2021
12.
(Cat receptionists.)#CatsOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/6CSJH2RSII
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) November 6, 2021
13.
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) November 9, 2021
14.
(📸 @SwoopDouglas) pic.twitter.com/DU9lGsntwC
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) November 9, 2021
Cats like this one might just come in handy in the UK right now.
— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) November 5, 2021
Remember – Yorkies are harmful to cats.
READ MORE
This cat has now been promoted to management at Huddersfield train station
Source @CatWorkers Image @CatWorkers, @CatWorkers