Adam Boulton’s takedown of this former Trump spokesperson was an all-time classic

As you may have already seen today, veteran political journalist Adam Boulton has announced he is leaving Sky News after more than 30 years.

News of his departure sent this fabulous David Cameron moment from a few years back viral all over again.

🚨 Adam Boulton is leaving Sky News Let’s never forget how he once gave us the best thing that’s ever happened on a British news channel. pic.twitter.com/bs6SbgVgsm — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) November 9, 2021

But it also got us thinking about this fabulous exchange with Erin Elmore, a former campaign spokesperson for Donald Trump, during the last few days of the former President’s days in office.

It really is worth watching in full because it’s just so good.

Unbelievable scenes as Sky News’ Adam Boulton hits a 10/10 zinger on Trump’s former campaign spokesperson. ‘Your quippy one-liners don’t hurt me’. In fairness, that looked like it touched a nerve. pic.twitter.com/LyC42CY9v1 — Marc Ward (@MarcStevenPhoto) January 8, 2021

‘I know you’re in Jupiter, Florida, but I think many British viewers in particular will think you are living on another very strange planet which has lost touch with right and wrong and political morality. What would you say to that?’

Ooof.

Source @MarcStevenPhoto