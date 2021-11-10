Adam Boulton’s Sky News exit sent his funniest moment viral all over again

Celebrity

Veteran political journalist Adam Boulton is leaving Sky News after more than 30 years.

Boulton is one of TV news’s most familiar faces and will leave the news channel at the end of the year.

We only mention it because news of his exit sent this clip viral all over again. And not only is it Boulton’s funniest moment, it’s up there with the great TV news moments of all time (we might be exaggerating just a tiny little bit).

🚨 Adam Boulton is leaving Sky News Let’s never forget how he once gave us the best thing that’s ever happened on a British news channel. pic.twitter.com/bs6SbgVgsm — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) November 9, 2021

Very silly and very, very funny.

Save that somewhere to watch if the rest of the day’s news agenda is getting you down. So every day, then.

READ MORE

13 of the funniest resignation letters worth quitting your job for

Source Twitter @MahyarTousi