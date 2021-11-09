This woman’s petty revenge on her ‘purposefully incompetent’ boyfriend was 10/10

Life

Relationship story of the week is surely this one, a woman who went on Reddit’s ‘Am I The Asshole?’ to ask if she’d done the wrong (or the right) thing with her partner.

The woman, who calls herself lappisl on Reddit, shared her ‘petty response’ after her boyfriend tried to get out of household chores by ‘forgetting’ how to do them.

And it manages to be both wildly frustrating and supremely satisfying at the same time.

And the verdict from fellow Redditors to the question ‘Am I The Asshole?’ was unanimous: NTA (Not The Asshole).

‘NTA. You’re a genius. ‘It’s not petty. It’s refusing to let him externalize the costs of his behavior to you. It think it’s brilliant and you should keep doing it whenever this comes up. ‘If he’s truly being willfully incompetent, you will get the results you see here and he’ll have to cut the shit out. ‘If it’s an area where it is truly your higher standards, you will see that when he doesn’t care and you’ll be able to decide what to do with that information. Well done.’

Jaded-Chip343 ‘NTA. The fact that you have noticed him being less lazy about chores confirms your suspicions that he was probably being manipulative.’

Okaythatjjj “The white spots? Oh, Joe put bleach in the wash with it–I think it came out looking great! The Sharpie marker to try to cover it up was his idea, too.” At his family event. Tell ’em all what a goober he’s being. I love it. NTA.’

karskipellis ‘NTA. He played and he lost. Too bad for him …’

Primary-Criticism929

And lots of people pointed out there was also this attractive sounding option.

‘Why don’t you just dump him? Rather than be petty, upgrade yourself! NTA.’

iris393

