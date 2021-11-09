This sloth’s response to being helped across the road is totally adorable
Early contender for ‘aww!’ of the week is surely this sloth’s response to being helped across the road.
It’s 37 seconds very well spent.
This man helps a sloth to cross the road and the sloth is so grateful.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/pmDXDUYgGd
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 6, 2021
Aww!
Amazing. Loved the way he put his hand out to say thank you.
— Kazza Boots 💉💉 (@kazza264) November 6, 2021
The sloth, being moved across the street: pic.twitter.com/EQK0pKHALI
— It’s ADAM. Bet you all miss Beanie Babies now! (@Adsinjapan) November 6, 2021
— ℕinzelia ✩ (@Ninzeli_a) November 6, 2021
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_