This sloth’s response to being helped across the road is totally adorable

Early contender for ‘aww!’ of the week is surely this sloth’s response to being helped across the road.

It’s 37 seconds very well spent.

This man helps a sloth to cross the road and the sloth is so grateful.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/pmDXDUYgGd — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 6, 2021

Aww!

Amazing. Loved the way he put his hand out to say thank you. — Kazza Boots 💉💉 (@kazza264) November 6, 2021

The sloth, being moved across the street: pic.twitter.com/EQK0pKHALI — It’s ADAM. Bet you all miss Beanie Babies now! (@Adsinjapan) November 6, 2021

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_