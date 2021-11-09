Animals

This sloth’s response to being helped across the road is totally adorable

Poke Staff. Updated November 9th, 2021

Early contender for ‘aww!’ of the week is surely this sloth’s response to being helped across the road.

It’s 37 seconds very well spent.

Aww!

READ MORE

18 interesting maps to change your perspective on the world around you

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_