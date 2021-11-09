This sign-maker had the perfect clapback to an anti-vaxxer’s cringeworthy request
A TikToker who runs a small business making signs has shared a run-in she had with an anti-vaxxer, and we love how she put them back in their box.
Lexi – also known as @thesleepyowlhome – posted this now viral TikTok about a woman named Samantha contacting her for a plaque reading –
“Welcome unvacinated and unafraid.”
That’s Samantha’s spelling error, not ours or Lexi’s. Here’s what happened.
@thesleepyowlhome
Just because I ✨can✨ make something doesn’t mean I will. ##karen ##customerservice ##pettybetty ##refusework ##smallbusiness ##maker ##covid ##vaccineswork ##sheep ##ba
Since that all goes by so quickly, this is easier to read –
And this is what Lexi sent to Samantha.
That ‘Baaaa’, though.
TikTok users loved her response – most of them, anyway.
Someone named @anacarencarr was a little more on the fence – but Lexi had an answer.
Fact.
Source @thesleepyowlhome