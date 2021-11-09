Entertainment

Proof that Matt Berry should be the voice of Garfield (NSFW)

Poke Staff. Updated November 9th, 2021

The news that Chris Pratt has been cast as the voice of Garfield the cat has gone down like a lasagna shortage on a Monday.

Rather than simply criticise the choice, @IanDouglasTerry had an alternative suggestion.

And we can all now judge whether that would be casting heaven or hell. As you could probably guess – it’s NSFW.

@kenbearns96

Matt Berry as Garfield ay? one can only imagine what that would look like

♬ Take My Hand – Matt Berry

Ben shared shared the video on Twitter, too.

These are some of our favourite reactions to his stellar performance.

Emma Langford said what most of us were thinking, with or without the swearing.

READ MORE

The reviews are in for the casting choices of the new Mario film – 14 super takedowns

Source Ben Kearns Image Screengrab Screengrab Screengrab