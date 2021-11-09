Proof that Matt Berry should be the voice of Garfield (NSFW)
The news that Chris Pratt has been cast as the voice of Garfield the cat has gone down like a lasagna shortage on a Monday.
Chris Pratt's Garfield doesn't "hate" Mondays, he just doesn't think they should get married
— Pete Stegemeyer (@itspeterj) November 2, 2021
chris pratt rejected chubby, sinful life and embraced dieting and jesus christ, and this is why he is not qualified to voice garfield
— LB Hunktears (@hunktears) November 2, 2021
chris pratt is erasing every animated italian. first mario, now garfield, who's next?? has this man ever eaten a lasagna
— ambrr 🌬️❄️ (@mbrleigh) November 1, 2021
Rather than simply criticise the choice, @IanDouglasTerry had an alternative suggestion.
Hear me out…Matt Berry should be the voice of Garfield and I’m going to do everything in my power to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/mJFHijFRlX
— IDT (@IanDouglasTerry) November 5, 2021
And we can all now judge whether that would be casting heaven or hell. As you could probably guess – it’s NSFW.
@kenbearns96
Matt Berry as Garfield ay? one can only imagine what that would look like
Ben shared shared the video on Twitter, too.
I don't think this would get past the BBFC buy here's my take of Matt Berry as Garfield https://t.co/YnuUInynqy pic.twitter.com/kY9rBITWFo
— Bin (@BenKearns6) November 7, 2021
These are some of our favourite reactions to his stellar performance.
This is so fucking good pic.twitter.com/X1HHFQHhRb
— Skitterpunks say #UnionizePaizo ✊🏻 (@The_Stuart_H) November 7, 2021
— Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) November 8, 2021
i have never seen a matt berry impression that was any good, until now https://t.co/mLHmhtYx0n
— Kris Straub (@krisstraub) November 7, 2021
One of those things that absolutely doesn't make sense until you hear it. https://t.co/W6FO3LhYzb
— 🎃 Me Me, I'm a Pumpkin Man 🎃 (@zacksoto) November 8, 2021
Emma Langford said what most of us were thinking, with or without the swearing.
I would watch the shit out of this https://t.co/kgOKJ2B4Nj
— Emma Langford (@ELangfordMusic) November 8, 2021
