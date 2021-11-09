Proof that Matt Berry should be the voice of Garfield (NSFW)

Entertainment

The news that Chris Pratt has been cast as the voice of Garfield the cat has gone down like a lasagna shortage on a Monday.

Chris Pratt's Garfield doesn't "hate" Mondays, he just doesn't think they should get married — Pete Stegemeyer (@itspeterj) November 2, 2021

chris pratt rejected chubby, sinful life and embraced dieting and jesus christ, and this is why he is not qualified to voice garfield — LB Hunktears (@hunktears) November 2, 2021

chris pratt is erasing every animated italian. first mario, now garfield, who's next?? has this man ever eaten a lasagna — ambrr 🌬️❄️ (@mbrleigh) November 1, 2021

Rather than simply criticise the choice, @IanDouglasTerry had an alternative suggestion.

Hear me out…Matt Berry should be the voice of Garfield and I’m going to do everything in my power to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/mJFHijFRlX — IDT (@IanDouglasTerry) November 5, 2021

And we can all now judge whether that would be casting heaven or hell. As you could probably guess – it’s NSFW.

@kenbearns96 Matt Berry as Garfield ay? one can only imagine what that would look like ♬ Take My Hand – Matt Berry

Ben shared shared the video on Twitter, too.

I don't think this would get past the BBFC buy here's my take of Matt Berry as Garfield https://t.co/YnuUInynqy pic.twitter.com/kY9rBITWFo — Bin (@BenKearns6) November 7, 2021

These are some of our favourite reactions to his stellar performance.

This is so fucking good pic.twitter.com/X1HHFQHhRb — Skitterpunks say #UnionizePaizo ✊🏻 (@The_Stuart_H) November 7, 2021

i have never seen a matt berry impression that was any good, until now https://t.co/mLHmhtYx0n — Kris Straub (@krisstraub) November 7, 2021

One of those things that absolutely doesn't make sense until you hear it. https://t.co/W6FO3LhYzb — 🎃 Me Me, I'm a Pumpkin Man 🎃 (@zacksoto) November 8, 2021

Emma Langford said what most of us were thinking, with or without the swearing.

I would watch the shit out of this https://t.co/kgOKJ2B4Nj — Emma Langford (@ELangfordMusic) November 8, 2021

