A Republican senator shared an anime clip of him killing AOC and her response was simply perfect

Politics

There’s a long history of people taking aim at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez only to have it blow up in their face but no-one appears to have told Republican senator, Paul Gosar.

Gosar, the conspiracy theorist who was famously subject to an attack ad by six of his own siblings in the 2018 elections, prompted outrage by sharing this edited anime clip on Twitter depicting him swinging swords at Joe Biden and killing Ocasio-Cortez.

Any anime fans out there? pic.twitter.com/TxX4qiJhOi — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 7, 2021

Just in case you don’t recognise the clip – or want to watch it – it’s the opening credits from Japanese animated series ‘Attack on Titan’ but altered to show Gosar as the main character and the show’s title changed to “Attack on Immigrants.”

Gosar is depicted fighting the show’s ‘Titans’ alongside Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert – you remember – with the faces of Ocasio-Cortez and Biden superimposed onto various enemies.

It was widely condemned, just as you’d expect.

This is sick behavior from Rep. Paul Gosar. He tweeted out the video showing him killing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez from both his official account and personal account. In any workplace in America, if a coworker made an anime video killing another coworker, that person would be fired. pic.twitter.com/0ygBfE6bEL — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 9, 2021

But what we’re really here for is AOC’s response.

So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me And he’ll face no consequences bc @GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses. Fun Monday! Well, back to work bc institutions don’t protect woc https://t.co/XRnMAKsnNO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2021

Remember when Yoho accosted me on the the Capitol and called me a f—ing b— Remember when Greene ran after me a few months ago screaming and reaching Remember when she stalked my office the 1st time w/ insurrectionists & ppl locked inside All at my job 🙃 & nothing ever happens — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2021

Anyways, back to business 👩🏽‍💼 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2021

But most of all, this.

This dude is a just a collection of wet toothpicks anyway. White supremacy is for extremely fragile people &sad men like him, whose self concept relies on the myth that he was born superior because deep down he knows he couldn’t open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2021

Boom.

I’ve never heard wet toothpicks before 😅😂 — Nemesis Slime 💧 (@Nemesis_Slime) November 9, 2021

One to put in the AOC hall of fame along with her response to Donald Trump when he said she wasn’t talented.

A man whose entire life was built on a rich blend of daddy’s money and financial fraud accuses me, daughter of a house cleaner who won multiple elections to Congress by the age of 30, of not having talent. 🤣 You can tell from his delivery that even HE doesn’t believe it. 😂 https://t.co/blUMByAGjk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2020

And when Marjorie Taylor Greene said this.

READ MORE

Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez meeting Leo DiCaprio became a meme – and then Bezos joined in

Source Twitter @AOC