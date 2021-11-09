Politics

A Republican senator shared an anime clip of him killing AOC and her response was simply perfect

Poke Staff. Updated November 9th, 2021

There’s a long history of people taking aim at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez only to have it blow up in their face but no-one appears to have told Republican senator, Paul Gosar.

Gosar, the conspiracy theorist who was famously subject to an attack ad by six of his own siblings in the 2018 elections, prompted outrage by sharing this edited anime clip on Twitter depicting him swinging swords at Joe Biden and killing Ocasio-Cortez.

Just in case you don’t recognise the clip – or want to watch it – it’s the opening credits from Japanese animated series ‘Attack on Titan’ but altered to show Gosar as the main character and the show’s title changed to “Attack on Immigrants.”

Gosar is depicted fighting the show’s ‘Titans’ alongside Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert – you remember – with the faces of Ocasio-Cortez and Biden superimposed onto various enemies.

It was widely condemned, just as you’d expect.

But what we’re really here for is AOC’s response.

But most of all, this.

Boom.

One to put in the AOC hall of fame along with her response to Donald Trump when he said she wasn’t talented.

And when Marjorie Taylor Greene said this.

READ MORE

Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez meeting Leo DiCaprio became a meme – and then Bezos joined in

Source Twitter @AOC