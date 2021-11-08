Weird World

‘I think this is the internet’s greatest review,’ says One-Possession-2922 over on Reddit.

And if it’s not number one, it’s definitely top 10. Isn’t it?

And just a few of the funny comments it prompted.

‘He’s just mad they didn’t bring him any ice cream.’

TheCandleInTheWind ‘Not even a Choco Taco.’

FancySack ‘Dude stayed in a restaurant when he also heard the ice cream truck?’

callmedale ‘Exactly. I think he’s the problem.’

ExampleInfamous6326 ‘He should have joined them.’

Icare4uh ‘Then they could have done two reviews.’

TheTrueFlexKavana

‘Probably I would’ve been pretty annoyed if I was that guy, but to imagine a bunch of grown up people storming out and abandoning their workplace to get some ice cream is pretty hilarious.’

juxtapos

And it reminded someone of this.

‘My friend was getting her hair cut and the stylist left IN THE MIDDLE of the haircut to get lunch. Didn’t even say anything, just left. My friend was sitting in the chair with wet, half-cut hair like, “Did… did she just leave…?”‘

cupcakebean ‘Did they ever come back? Is your friend still waiting?’

MedricZ ‘Legend says he is still waiting till this day for his hair to be cut.’

ZeroCreaturee

Source Reddit u/One-Possession-2922