People loved Transport for London’s no-nonsense takedown of this line closure trolling

Poke Staff. Updated November 8th, 2021

To the London Underground – stick with us, please – where Transport for London announced the closure of the Northern Line next year to connect a new railway tunnel.

 

It’s fair to say not everyone was happy about it, in particular this person, who responded on Twitter like this.

And if they thought there response was straight to the point, they hadn’t bargained on the reply from Transport for London, which doubled down in some style.

Boom.

Some people weren’t convinced, however, and the debate lasted almost as long as the engineering works.

To conclude …

