People loved Transport for London’s no-nonsense takedown of this line closure trolling

To the London Underground – stick with us, please – where Transport for London announced the closure of the Northern Line next year to connect a new railway tunnel.

It’s fair to say not everyone was happy about it, in particular this person, who responded on Twitter like this.

And if they thought there response was straight to the point, they hadn’t bargained on the reply from Transport for London, which doubled down in some style.

Boom.

Hello British Transport Police I would like to report a murder. https://t.co/YEtHPxONWI — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 6, 2021

We need a total and complete shut down of any organisation doing sassy social media performances. https://t.co/Hbk3GEs05Q — Lewis (@lewiswhy) November 5, 2021

Some people weren’t convinced, however, and the debate lasted almost as long as the engineering works.

I don’t think this is the “gotcha” you think this is. Other transport networks bought-forward engineering works due to the network being less busy… — Ed Mills (@Edward_jmills) November 5, 2021

Citation needed… — Simon “Kinematic” K (@SimonZev) November 5, 2021

Which part of the pandemic stopped this work taking place? Transport workers were Key-workers.

Trains still ran

Engineering work still took place — (@jamsandwich) November 5, 2021

Because a bunch of engineers and builders working in a small tunnel with no adequate ventilation definitely would have been a great idea during a pandemic. — Wild (@Kwilduk) November 5, 2021

Hmm thats a poor & easy excuse im afraid! You managed to get the Battersea extension done, which could have waited for this to be done first! As usual you do nothing to help your paying passengers — Ross Paul (@rosspb) November 5, 2021

Much of the physical construction work had already been completed for the Battersea extension, Ross. It’s much easier to remotely test systems during the lockdown than having to dig out tunnels etc with a crew of engineers all while theres a virus about. — John Charles Bayliss (@JohnCBayliss) November 5, 2021

To conclude …

TfL taking your Oyster lol pic.twitter.com/pPS3JhBq8J — 🇩🇲🇩🇲🇩🇲🇩🇲🇩🇲🇩🇲🇩🇲🇩🇲  (@StefanFerrol) November 5, 2021

