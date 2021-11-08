Mark Hamill had the best response to right-wingers in a flap about Big Bird getting vaccinated

Celebrity

Sesame Street’s Big Bird has been recruited to help promote the Covid vaccine in the US after the go-ahead was given for children aged five and above to get the jab.

And as you may already have seen today, it’s fair to say not everyone’s happy about it. Specifically, people like Republican senator Ted Cruz.

This is propaganda and it is evil. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) November 6, 2021

And one of most satisfying responses came from professor and infectious disease epidemiologist, Dr Tara Smith.

Man, wait until antivax politicians find out about how R2-D2 and C-3PO tried to encourage vaccination… in 1978. Almost like this isn’t a new thing and programs that cater to kids want to keep them safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/Q5nfH5TVsj — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) November 7, 2021

And it got even better when Luke Skywalker himself spotted it and joined in.

A long time ago, before science was politicized. https://t.co/cwVGnJkI6A — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 7, 2021

The perfect last word.

Remember when we were happy that scientists were actively working to improve lives? — Nina Osegueda, Queen of Hell 🤘 🌈💙 (@DuchessODork) November 7, 2021

Remember when we respected science over Google? — can you hear me now (@divaunderwriter) November 7, 2021

Surely Vader should be advertising injections…? M x pic.twitter.com/IpfgqewbYZ — Martin Burgess-Moon 🏳️‍🌈 (@BurgessMoon) November 7, 2021

Is that what they were doing on the Death Star? I knew it! pic.twitter.com/UXMwiGkfVa — Interstate 3D (@Interstate3D) November 7, 2021

READ MORE

Ted Cruz flipped out at Big Bird for promoting the Covid vaccine and got owned into next week

Source Twitter @HamillHimself