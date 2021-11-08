Celebrity

Mark Hamill had the best response to right-wingers in a flap about Big Bird getting vaccinated

John Plunkett. Updated November 8th, 2021

Sesame Street’s Big Bird has been recruited to help promote the Covid vaccine in the US after the go-ahead was given for children aged five and above to get the jab.

And as you may already have seen today, it’s fair to say not everyone’s happy about it. Specifically, people like Republican senator Ted Cruz.

And one of most satisfying responses came from professor and infectious disease epidemiologist, Dr Tara Smith.

And it got even better when Luke Skywalker himself spotted it and joined in.

The perfect last word.

Source Twitter @HamillHimself