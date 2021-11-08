James O’Brien on Brexit and the Owen Paterson scandal is 7 minutes very well spent

Politics

It’s not the first time we’ve featured James O’Brien on these pages and it won’t be the last. But this clip of the LBC presenter might be his viral yet.

His take on Brexit and the Owen Paterson scandal has already been watched more than 2 million times as we write this (and probably a lot more when you read it).

And it really is 7 minutes very well spent.

OK. Not to blow my own trumpet. And Lewis in Ealing set the ball rolling. But I think we’ve completely nailed why the Paterson story has hit so much harder than all the other scandals, from Barnard Castle to proroguing Parliament. https://t.co/7fm9z4K4CL — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 5, 2021

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Utterly, utterly brilliant from @mrjamesob 👏

Look no further for what’s going down. https://t.co/Y1XY6scW6a — Reece Dinsdale 💙 (@reece_dinsdale) November 7, 2021

This is an important piece.. you should watch… https://t.co/Hnwrt9KViB — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) November 6, 2021

We agree with this monologue from @mrjamesob so hard that it bleeds and weeps. https://t.co/Uyvwkr0Gso — 🥃 Larry & Paul 🥃 (@larryandpaul) November 6, 2021

If you haven’t yet watched this incredible and heartfelt piece about Tory corruption and their disgusting and continued abhorrent behaviour, take a moment to have a look. It’s quite, quite brilliant. 🙌💙 https://t.co/Y7DOpykrbo — Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) November 6, 2021

A summary of the last two years of Boris Johnson’s tenure in less than 7 minutes 👇 https://t.co/QLQdvCQRZu — Gillian Martin (@GillianMSP) November 6, 2021

I used to work in media where five years were in BBC Radio. This monologue by @mrjamesob is something students of journalism, conveyers of news and anyone interested in current affairs should listen to – It is in my eyes a great example of broadcasting https://t.co/ZpjIwCMwE0 — Hasan Patel (@Hasanpatel) November 5, 2021

Last word to the presenter himself.

In the currently crucial context of what matters, what’s happening & what needs to be said, I think this might be the best work I’ve ever done. It’s enormously & inexpressibly gratifying to see so many people here agreeing with this outrageously immodest sentiment. x

(Parklife) https://t.co/7fm9z4K4CL — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 5, 2021

Source Twitter @mrjamesob @LBC