James O’Brien on Brexit and the Owen Paterson scandal is 7 minutes very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated November 8th, 2021

It’s not the first time we’ve featured James O’Brien on these pages and it won’t be the last. But this clip of the LBC presenter might be his viral yet.

His take on Brexit and the Owen Paterson scandal has already been watched more than 2 million times as we write this (and probably a lot more when you read it).

And it really is 7 minutes very well spent.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Last word to the presenter himself.

Source Twitter @mrjamesob @LBC