Weird World

Strop of the Week award for the guy who wanted a refund when a first date didn’t lead to a second

Poke Staff. Updated November 8th, 2021

TikToker Kyle Estella – @nkestella – has shared this astonishing display of petulance and entitlement from a man after they went on one date. Talk about your dodged bullets.

@nkestella

I’m so done with dating ##greenscreen ##confused ##immediatelyno

♬ original sound – _indiaparry_

TikTok users were far from impressed by his strop.

More than one person suggested she should simply have paid her own way to avoid the problem.

Which is where part 2 comes in.

@nkestella

Reply to @heatherl92 ##greenscreen part 2 of my horrible date 😂 ##TheHarderTheyFall ##icant

♬ original sound – Kyle Estella

I believe the word we’re looking for is “Yikes”.

Like we said – bullet dodged

READ MORE

This worst first date story is a wild ride from start to finish

Source @nkestella H/T Daily Dot Image Screengrab