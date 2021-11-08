Strop of the Week award for the guy who wanted a refund when a first date didn’t lead to a second

Weird World

TikToker Kyle Estella – @nkestella – has shared this astonishing display of petulance and entitlement from a man after they went on one date. Talk about your dodged bullets.

TikTok users were far from impressed by his strop.

More than one person suggested she should simply have paid her own way to avoid the problem.

Which is where part 2 comes in.

I believe the word we’re looking for is “Yikes”.

Like we said – bullet dodged

Source @nkestella H/T Daily Dot Image Screengrab