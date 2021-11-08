Politics

The government has been accused of ‘selling’ seats in the House of Lords for £3m – 12 peerless responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 8th, 2021

Later today – at the time of writing – the House of Commons will debate allegations of sleaze and corruption against the government, triggered by its gross mishandling of the Owen Paterson lobbying row.

This report by the Times and Open Democracy might just sneak onto the agenda.

Andrew Marr took the opportunity to put the allegation to Environment Secretary George Eustice, who had an explanation almost as good as driving to Barnard Castle for an eyesight test.

If the Commons debate is even half as spirited as the Twitter reaction, it’s going to be unmissable.

Vince Cable had this tongue-in-cheek (we think) addition.

Perhaps MPs should also debate inflation.

Source The Sunday Times Image Screengrab