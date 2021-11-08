The government has been accused of ‘selling’ seats in the House of Lords for £3m – 12 peerless responses

Politics

Later today – at the time of writing – the House of Commons will debate allegations of sleaze and corruption against the government, triggered by its gross mishandling of the Owen Paterson lobbying row.

This report by the Times and Open Democracy might just sneak onto the agenda.

The Conservative Party has been accused of abusing the honours system by systematically offering seats in the House of Lords to a select group of multi-millionaire donors who pay £3million to the party https://t.co/Ere1lxuOQj — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) November 7, 2021

Andrew Marr took the opportunity to put the allegation to Environment Secretary George Eustice, who had an explanation almost as good as driving to Barnard Castle for an eyesight test.

George Eustice, the Environment Secretary defends the 16 Tory Party treasurers offered peerages over the last 20 years, saying they are "businessmen" and "philanthropists" Each reportedly donated at least £3m to the party

https://t.co/uUk5veLZDp #Marr pic.twitter.com/3VZv0XCptv — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 7, 2021

If the Commons debate is even half as spirited as the Twitter reaction, it’s going to be unmissable.

1.

Impressive performance on Marr from George Eustice, he managed to lie so many times in such a short period of time while keeping a straight face. My favourite bit was when he said Tory donors who donate £3 million in return for a seat in the House of Lords are “philanthropists”. — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) November 7, 2021

2.

It's unfair to say I only give peerages to Tory donors. I also hand them out to my brother, people I worked with at The Telegraph or when I was Mayor, and Russian billionaires who invite me to their weekend parties in Italy. #TorySleaze #ToryCorruption https://t.co/X9ZTMefHyD — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 6, 2021

3.

Three million to sit in a haze of Beefy's Guinness guffs while Claire Fox auditions for a GCSE debating society. Bargain. https://t.co/7wdzW8LhgH — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) November 6, 2021

4.

I'm sure it's all just a massive coincidence. He's doing his best. https://t.co/3T6Efuf2B9 — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 7, 2021

5.

Vote Leave, 2016:

“The EU is corrupt and stuffed full of unelected politicians” Vote Leave government, 2021:

“For just £3m you too can become an unelected politician” https://t.co/uOHW44mbtV — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 6, 2021

6.

7.

Imagine your place of work Imagine there’s a rule where successive CEOs put their chums into senior positions …for life …even if they’ve no experience …or are wholly unsuitable That’s our peerage system Except it’s worse Because they make our laws And we fund them — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 8, 2021

8.

Just collecting the latest Conservative party cash donations ahead of a new round of peerage announcements! pic.twitter.com/6fxiCkrAo1 — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) November 8, 2021

9.

10.

Why ever, if you had a spare £3 million, would you use it to buy a peerage when for that amount of money you could buy an entire dinosaur skeleton? — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) November 7, 2021

11.

Giving money to a political party should disqualify you from a peerage… …not enable it. #Corruption — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 7, 2021

12.

“Imagine my surprise when my £3 million donation to the Conservative Party resulted in a peerage! As I’d explained to Boris over dinner at the Garrick all just innocent philanthropy. We then looked at wallpaper samples form Osborne and Little. It was a lovely evening.” pic.twitter.com/UCE4FJaT6A — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) November 7, 2021

Vince Cable had this tongue-in-cheek (we think) addition.

Somebody has been over-charged. I understood the going rate was around £1.5 million. https://t.co/cJUt8xffqV — Vince Cable (@vincecable) November 7, 2021

Perhaps MPs should also debate inflation.

