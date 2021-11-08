Full marks to this dog for the most creative cake nab you’ll see today
Over on Reddit’s r/funny forum, u/ThisChameleon has shared this clip of a brilliantly cunning move by a hungry – or just greedy – dog.
Genius!
Pro-level cake nab. No remorse.
5stringBS
Well played sir…well played..
-_-Among-US-_-
“Um the cake fell into my mouth”
blkcdls5
“Ooh oops. Seems I have a mouth full of cake. i suppose I should just eat this then. Strange”
Amrokmfc
HAHAHA!!! This made me laugh so damn hard! When you wanna be mad but just can’t be mad!
seancan44
We agree with u/CowsGoMmm.
Give this dog an Oscar… 🏆
Or just their own cake.
