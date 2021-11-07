People have been trying to match this creative 18th-century diss
A nursery rhyme from the mid-18th century shows that people knew how to throw an insult in the 1700s. It recently cropped up again on Reddit’s r/funny forum, where u/UncleKano91 posted it with this heading –
‘Diss tracks were savage in the 1700s’
That’s telling them!
The fuck did you just say about my mill?
CrimsonPig
Redditors decided to try and match the savage burn in a similar style.
Your garden is overgrown and your cucumbers are soft.
zweikompf
Your cucumbers frighten
not even a kitten.
FeteFatale
Bravo Grande!
My mill is bigger than a fridge, your mill looks like a little kids.
Jasper455
My mill got two big spires,
Your Mill couldn’t hold two friars.
Portlander
My mill grinds smooth like a Doge’s barge!
Yours upchucks like the Defenestration of Prague.
okiwawawa
My mill is made of shiny gold,
Your mill is made of grimy mould.
joshlamm
My mill brings all the boys to the yard
Your mill be shaking like it’s about to shart.
invisible_stache
My mill, used by the local baker
Your mill, frequented by the undertaker.
paperpenises
My mill is like super size, your mill look like two fries.
defective1up
However, the biggest ‘hats off’ goes to this work of art by u/BossScribblor.
My mill, certified MILLF
Your mill, make people illf
My mill, run on wind power
Your mill, break every hour
My mill, feed king and country
Your mill, smell like milk that is crunchy
My mill, works hard and long
Your mill, can’t get up the dong
My mill, make bread like ambrosia
Your mill, make sure no one knows ya
My mill, fill up ten silos
Your mill, make people say “y tho?”
My mill, beat Don Quixote
Your mill, star of Donkey Hoe Day
My mill, supply an army rations
Your mill, constantly crashin
My mill, bring all the bitches
Your mill, give the girls itches
My mill, tall as twenty Nathan Fillions
Your mill, owe the IRS millions.
