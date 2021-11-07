Pics

People have been trying to match this creative 18th-century diss

Poke Staff. Updated November 7th, 2021

A nursery rhyme from the mid-18th century shows that people knew how to throw an insult in the 1700s. It recently cropped up again on Reddit’s r/funny forum, where u/UncleKano91 posted it with this heading –

‘Diss tracks were savage in the 1700s’

That’s telling them!

The fuck did you just say about my mill?
CrimsonPig

Redditors decided to try and match the savage burn in a similar style.

Your garden is overgrown and your cucumbers are soft.
zweikompf

Your cucumbers frighten
not even a kitten.
FeteFatale

Bravo Grande!
My mill is bigger than a fridge, your mill looks like a little kids.
Jasper455

My mill got two big spires,

Your Mill couldn’t hold two friars.
Portlander

My mill grinds smooth like a Doge’s barge!

Yours upchucks like the Defenestration of Prague.
okiwawawa

My mill is made of shiny gold,

Your mill is made of grimy mould.
joshlamm

My mill brings all the boys to the yard

Your mill be shaking like it’s about to shart.
invisible_stache

My mill, used by the local baker

Your mill, frequented by the undertaker.
paperpenises

My mill is like super size, your mill look like two fries.
defective1up

However, the biggest ‘hats off’ goes to this work of art by u/BossScribblor.

My mill, certified MILLF

Your mill, make people illf

My mill, run on wind power

Your mill, break every hour

My mill, feed king and country

Your mill, smell like milk that is crunchy

My mill, works hard and long

Your mill, can’t get up the dong

My mill, make bread like ambrosia

Your mill, make sure no one knows ya

My mill, fill up ten silos

Your mill, make people say “y tho?”

My mill, beat Don Quixote

Your mill, star of Donkey Hoe Day

My mill, supply an army rations

Your mill, constantly crashin

My mill, bring all the bitches

Your mill, give the girls itches

My mill, tall as twenty Nathan Fillions

Your mill, owe the IRS millions.

via Gfycat

READ MORE

17 hilariously savage insults to make your day better

Source r/funny, Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash