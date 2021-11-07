People have been trying to match this creative 18th-century diss

Pics

A nursery rhyme from the mid-18th century shows that people knew how to throw an insult in the 1700s. It recently cropped up again on Reddit’s r/funny forum, where u/UncleKano91 posted it with this heading –

‘Diss tracks were savage in the 1700s’

That’s telling them!

The fuck did you just say about my mill?

CrimsonPig

Redditors decided to try and match the savage burn in a similar style.

Your garden is overgrown and your cucumbers are soft.

zweikompf

Your cucumbers frighten

not even a kitten.

FeteFatale

Bravo Grande!

My mill is bigger than a fridge, your mill looks like a little kids.

Jasper455

My mill got two big spires, Your Mill couldn’t hold two friars.

Portlander

My mill grinds smooth like a Doge’s barge! Yours upchucks like the Defenestration of Prague.

okiwawawa

My mill is made of shiny gold, Your mill is made of grimy mould.

joshlamm

My mill brings all the boys to the yard Your mill be shaking like it’s about to shart.

invisible_stache

My mill, used by the local baker Your mill, frequented by the undertaker.

paperpenises

My mill is like super size, your mill look like two fries.

defective1up

However, the biggest ‘hats off’ goes to this work of art by u/BossScribblor.

My mill, certified MILLF Your mill, make people illf My mill, run on wind power Your mill, break every hour My mill, feed king and country Your mill, smell like milk that is crunchy My mill, works hard and long Your mill, can’t get up the dong My mill, make bread like ambrosia Your mill, make sure no one knows ya My mill, fill up ten silos Your mill, make people say “y tho?” My mill, beat Don Quixote Your mill, star of Donkey Hoe Day My mill, supply an army rations Your mill, constantly crashin My mill, bring all the bitches Your mill, give the girls itches My mill, tall as twenty Nathan Fillions Your mill, owe the IRS millions.

via Gfycat

Source r/funny, Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash