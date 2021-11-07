Simply 19 chilling 10-word (or fewer) horror stories

Twitter

Flash fiction is a genre defined by the extreme shortness of the stories – sometimes just a few words.

A classic example, attributed to Ernest Hemingway by Arthur C. Clarke (Cheers, Google!) is the six-word tragedy – ‘For sale. Baby Shoes. Never worn.’

Moving on …

The ScreenCraft account set Twitter a flash fiction challenge –

Tell me a horror story in ten words or less. — ScreenCraft (@screencrafting) October 28, 2021

Some people took it seriously, producing short but perfectly formed chillers.

I stared at my reflection. It smiled back at me https://t.co/0TTyFyasyy — Dead Body's Stunt Double 🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️🧟 (@Cockleonius) October 31, 2021

I hear her cries every night. She's dead five years https://t.co/0TTyFyasyy — Dead Body's Stunt Double 🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️🧟 (@Cockleonius) October 31, 2021

Fleeing chittering land piranha, they stumbled, soon consumed, then silent. — Char (@CharPrincessa) October 29, 2021

Others put their tongues firmly into their cheeks before joining in. These were our favourites.

1.

President Zuckerberg is here to help https://t.co/TrcFNg84I9 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) October 31, 2021

2.

Going round the room, everybody say a bit about themselves. https://t.co/AXLtxAgD0j — Jason (@NickMotown) October 31, 2021

3.

Final Draft crashed before I could back up my script. — Teresa Rose From The Dead 💀 (@TheTeeeeeeLife) October 28, 2021

4.

I went to Bluewater two days before Christmas. https://t.co/SJ4KT1M23t — (((Frances Meta Coppola))) 🌷🌷🌷 (@Frances_Coppola) October 31, 2021

5.

For sale. Baby shoes. Haunted. https://t.co/hyfX9KQp2w — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) October 28, 2021

6.

Rail replacement bus service. https://t.co/9pj9d9sIiR — Steven Duckworth (@SP_Duckworth) October 31, 2021

7.

"He screamed as Pennywise took the form of Paddy McGuinness." https://t.co/9pNNA7tslr — Stuart Millard (@franticplanet) October 29, 2021

8.

9.