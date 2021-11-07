Simply 19 chilling 10-word (or fewer) horror stories
Flash fiction is a genre defined by the extreme shortness of the stories – sometimes just a few words.
A classic example, attributed to Ernest Hemingway by Arthur C. Clarke (Cheers, Google!) is the six-word tragedy – ‘For sale. Baby Shoes. Never worn.’
Moving on …
The ScreenCraft account set Twitter a flash fiction challenge –
Tell me a horror story in ten words or less.
— ScreenCraft (@screencrafting) October 28, 2021
Some people took it seriously, producing short but perfectly formed chillers.
I stared at my reflection.
It smiled back at me https://t.co/0TTyFyasyy
— Dead Body's Stunt Double 🧟♂️🧟♀️🧟 (@Cockleonius) October 31, 2021
I hear her cries every night.
She's dead five years https://t.co/0TTyFyasyy
— Dead Body's Stunt Double 🧟♂️🧟♀️🧟 (@Cockleonius) October 31, 2021
Fleeing chittering land piranha, they stumbled, soon consumed, then silent.
— Char (@CharPrincessa) October 29, 2021
Others put their tongues firmly into their cheeks before joining in. These were our favourites.
1.
President Zuckerberg is here to help https://t.co/TrcFNg84I9
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) October 31, 2021
2.
Going round the room, everybody say a bit about themselves. https://t.co/AXLtxAgD0j
— Jason (@NickMotown) October 31, 2021
3.
Final Draft crashed before I could back up my script.
— Teresa Rose From The Dead 💀 (@TheTeeeeeeLife) October 28, 2021
4.
I went to Bluewater two days before Christmas. https://t.co/SJ4KT1M23t
— (((Frances Meta Coppola))) 🌷🌷🌷 (@Frances_Coppola) October 31, 2021
5.
For sale. Baby shoes. Haunted. https://t.co/hyfX9KQp2w
— Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) October 28, 2021
6.
Rail replacement bus service. https://t.co/9pj9d9sIiR
— Steven Duckworth (@SP_Duckworth) October 31, 2021
7.
"He screamed as Pennywise took the form of Paddy McGuinness." https://t.co/9pNNA7tslr
— Stuart Millard (@franticplanet) October 29, 2021
8.
Dress code: smart casual. https://t.co/I0FGEpy6N1
— Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) October 31, 2021
9.
Child friendly pub https://t.co/mG2oLwngWq
— Alex Deane (@ajcdeane) October 31, 2021