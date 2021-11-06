What’s the worst plot hole you’ve seen in a well-regarded movie? The reviews are in for these 22

Popular

We can’t help wondering whether u/The_Thunder_Child has been silently fuming as they sit through films, bristling at the things that just defy the suspension of disbelief.

Something must have made them think of this question, which they posed on r/AskReddit.

“What’s the worst plot hole you’ve seen in a well-regarded movie?”

We’re not one hundred per cent convinced that these are all plot holes, to be honest. Some are just bloody stupid decisions by characters, but they’ve clearly been playing on people’s minds.

1. Spider-Man

Green Goblin wants to know who takes photos of Spider-Man when the photos literally say “Peter Parker” in the Bugle.

thelegend90210



Via

2. Die Hard 2.

Planes were circling Dulles for hours with no place to land. Except, in that particular area, they are no more than a half hour from a dozen different airports.

GiddyUp18

3. Back to the Future

Doc paints a line on the road so Marty will hit the wire and get the lightning bolt into the flux capacitor at exactly the right time. The movie even says Doc has adjusted for wind resistance etc. BUT when Marty goes to drive the car won’t start. The alarm clock goes off and he is still stalled. So technically Marty leaves late yet still hits the wire on time. So Doc’s math was wrong and no one said a word. If the car had not stalled, Marty would have been too early, missed the lightning bolt, crashed into the movie theater and never got home.

OneHappyPenguin

4. Cinderella

She is told by the fairy godmother that everything will turn back to what it originally was at midnight. Her dress, carriage, and horses do so why don’t her glass slippers?

JadenRuffle

5. The Untouchables

Al Capone’s lawyer changes his plea to guilty without Capone’s consent. A lawyer can’t do that.

JohnCarpenterLives



Via

6. Jurassic Park

The inconsistent depth of the Tyrannosaurus enclosure in Jurassic Park. It’s shown to be level with the cars from the goat through to the T-Rex physically being able to tear through the fence and step out the enclosure, but after that point it turns into a 10 story drop that Dr Grant and the kids fall down.

AnArgonianSpellsword

7. Knives Out

When you take 10 lethal doses of morphine, you do not have 10 minutes to talk. Everyone knows this. The nurse should have known this. “Oh hey. I gave you the equivalent of a pound of heroin but you’re fine 10 seconds later. Something must be off.”

NorwaySlim

8. Waterworld

Everyone is covered in dirt in Waterworld.

anamericandude



Via

9. The Little Mermaid

Girl, just write things down.

25thNightStyle

10. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

Why did they feel the need to WEAR the horcrux that made them all batshit crazy? Why couldn’t they have just kept it in their bag?

SmokeEmIfYaGotEm90

11. Ant-Man

In the beginning of the movie, Hank Pym explains that when you use the Pym particles to shrink, you have the same mass. This way, when Scott shrinks to an inch tall and punches someone in the face, it’s like being punched by a grown man, even though he’s very small. Anyway, fast forward and there’s a scene where Hank reveals that he has a tank on his keychain that he shrunk using the Pym particles. If this is the case, then how was Hank carrying the tank around if it still has its same mass? He shouldn’t physically be able to carry it.

PokemonGirl77



Via