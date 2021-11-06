We can’t work out why this guy overreacted to a trainer’s deposit request

Weird World

When one person approached a personal trainer for help getting in shape, it was all going really well until payment came up. Where have we heard that before?

Here’s how it panned out.

They ended with that staple of choosing beggars – the threat.

The post, shared by the trainer in question, u/bruhbruhbruhbruhbrah, had people cheering for how they’d handled the enquiry – and bristling on his behalf at the would-be client’s reaction.

“I want to be paid for my time and effort, not yours.” Boom! Got ’em.

MacroMintt

I would have terminated the conversation as soon as the word faith was mentioned, whatever the context.

dgblarge

“Two lottery tickets? That’ll be $4 please.” “I’ll tell you what. I’ll pay the $4 if those tickets are winners.”

cactusprotein

You have to laugh at pretty much everyone who uses ‘mark my words’. Alright, calm down, you’re not a deity.

YourFellaThere

I can give you exposure

“I’ll pay you the rest if it works” bro if you could pay for stuff that way I’d be so rich…

Winter188

u/mbmbandnotme turned the argument on its head.

If he had “FAITH” in being able to commit to this plan he would have no problem paying up front for it.

Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image r/ChoosingBeggars, janeb13 on Pixabay