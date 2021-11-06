13 of the funniest pictures that went viral this week

Pics

Here are 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral over on Reddit this week.

They’re not all about Halloween, but quite a lot of them are.

1. ‘This Halloween I’m an Anti-faxxer and there’s no changing my mind’

2. ‘Free hugs from Satan’



3. ‘Steve Buscemi as his “How do you do, fellow kids?” character from 30 Rock for Halloween’



4. ‘Tried making a frog cake for my bf, I think he’s gonna leave me.’

5. ‘Ok I’ll admit this one takes it home this year’

6. ‘Have you ever had to ask the clerk at the hardware store for one of these?’

7. ‘My team said we were dressing as Dominoes …’



8. ‘This says a lot about society’

9. ‘He’s ready for two winters’



10. ‘This Halloween, I Came Out as Anti-Vacs’

11. ‘Nope, I’m out of here’

12. ‘Perhaps I’m just perverted, but that guy looks like he’s banging a mannequin’

13. ‘I’m planning to move out, but some things are just hard to throw away’

Source Reddit r/funny