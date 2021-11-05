‘What are you 100% certain is true despite there being no evidence?’ – 21 relatable and very funny replies

Life

It all began when Redditor GentleBoneCrusher had this question for a good people of Reddit.

“What are you 100% certain is true despite having no evidence to confirm or disprove your belief?”

And it prompted lots of very funny and entirely relatable replies. A lot of infuriating ones too, for that matter.

Here are our favourites.

1.

‘My cat knocked over the water glass on purpose.’

Johndoe448

‘I don’t even know your cat and I’m also 100% sure of this.’

thisisme_lastIcheckd

2.

‘Garbage trucks have loud brakes to give us one last chance to get the bins out.’

Novem13r

3.

‘Sandwiches made for you are absolutely better than sandwiches you make yourself.’

dbixon

4.

‘I’m convinced that theme parks/fairs/carnivals pay people to walk around with giant prizes to make the games look more winnable and convince more people to play.’

Pineapple_Cheesecake

5.

‘Humans can communicate telepathically. We just don’t know how to use it on purpose.’

AccidentDue4449

6.

‘Our dog knew my wife was pregnant before she did. Normally she was a sweet and lazy lovable dumbass who would hang out with whoever wasn’t moving. (The dog, not the wife) Then one day, she decided she wasn’t going to leave my wife’s side. She wasn’t aggressive, but she wasn’t going anywhere either.

‘Followed her everywhere for a few weeks, then spousal unit started getting sick, and went to the doctor, and the doctor said “Lets check the obvious” … And now I have an eight year old daughter, and that dog is her constant companion.’

Idiot_Savant_Tinker

7.

‘The correlation between feeling you’re right and actually being right is low to moderate.’

fermat1432

‘This feels right.’

gfxprotege

8.

‘That my sweet, innocent, shy dog is a diabolical mastermind who creates scenarios that get my hyperactive dog into trouble in order to maintain his “favorite” title among friends and family. I’ve seen some things. Poor Wendy.’

eyebrowshampoo

9.

‘That chapstick companies make their chapstick to actually chap your lips so you need more of their chapstick…bastards.’

Captain-Hornblower

10.

‘Phone and internet providers start out solid and overtime purposefully make the product worse to encourage you to upgrade.’

mydearbrother

11.

‘Big Mac keeps getting smaller.’

Notsoobvioususer