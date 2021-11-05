This BBC explainer of Boris Johnson’s worst week is a simply devastating 6 minutes

News

This is fabulously done by the BBC’s estimable Ros Atkins, a six-minute take on Boris Johnson’s worst week which is six minutes very well spent.

It tells the story of the Owen Paterson debacle and Boris Johnson’s humiliating U-turn which has plunged his government into crisis.

Atkins tells it completely straight and it’s all the more infuriating for it.

In case you’ve missed all the twists and turns that led up to a government u-turn and to Owen Paterson’s resignation as an MP, here’s 6 minutes on a busy 24 hours. Produced by Harriet Ridley and Jack Kilbride. https://t.co/RjbD8irHGN pic.twitter.com/m4ToqxvaOi — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) November 4, 2021

Simply extraordinary stuff.

This @BBCRosAtkins fast romp through the Paterson affair seems even madder every hour. Not forgetting that the Tory Whips threatened MPs who refused to toe the party line that funding to their constituency would be cut. Sleaze upon sleaze upon sleaze. https://t.co/og0SVqqEV8 — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) November 4, 2021

Spot on mate , no BS you just tell it how it is 👏👏👏👏 — Weeton4💙 (@TonyGreenan2) November 4, 2021

What’s so great about this from @BBCRosAtkins is that as usual he plays it completely straight and that’s actually all that’s needed to show just how grubby and wrong this whole sorry episode was The facts are the facts and Ros spells them out brilliantly https://t.co/tkTRdRid9z — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 4, 2021

Bravo!!! More journalism on the Beeb!! Great report Ros, informed and showing the depth of the situation. — ToCoSo🎸 (@CmdrToCoSo) November 4, 2021

Personally I am hoping for the @Aiannucci version. With Boris Johnson played by a reincarnation of Benny Hill. https://t.co/4WwlxIpUzV — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) November 4, 2021

To conclude.

And this.

Ros Atkins should be in the national curriculum. He’s absolutely brilliant https://t.co/xZfWBvziNi — mikenumber5 (@MikeNumber5) November 5, 2021

READ MORE

Owen Paterson is leaving the ‘cruel world of politics’ – 17+ votes of no confidence

Source Twitter @BBCRosAtkins