This BBC explainer of Boris Johnson’s worst week is a simply devastating 6 minutes

John Plunkett. Updated November 5th, 2021

This is fabulously done by the BBC’s estimable Ros Atkins, a six-minute take on Boris Johnson’s worst week which is six minutes very well spent.

It tells the story of the Owen Paterson debacle and Boris Johnson’s humiliating U-turn which has plunged his government into crisis.

Atkins tells it completely straight and it’s all the more infuriating for it.

Simply extraordinary stuff.

To conclude.

And this.

Source Twitter @BBCRosAtkins