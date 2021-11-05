Sky News nailed this headline about Boris Johnson’s free holiday

Pics

It has come as no surprise to anyone with even a passing acquaintance with how the PM operates that his recent luxury holiday in Marbella, at a villa owned by Tory peer Zac Goldsmith, was enjoyed not at his own expense, but as a gift from Lord Goldsmith.

We’d fill in some background on Goldsmith for those not familiar with his recent history, but this Sky News headline has – frankly – nailed it.

They tweaked it a little for Twitter – and to twist the knife.

Boris Johnson enjoyed a free holiday thanks to the multi-millionaire failed London mayoral candidate Lord Goldsmith, who he made a peer https://t.co/3s99EbkLKY — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 4, 2021

It didn’t go unappreciated.

Now *that* is how you write a headline. https://t.co/Z6cwz2QMV0 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 4, 2021

I approve of this headline choice. Well done Sky News — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) November 4, 2021

Now that’s what I call a headline — Tits McGee (@Scientits) November 4, 2021

Loving the headline writing here. https://t.co/TuuWegjJGe — Sensible university worker (@staff_students) November 4, 2021

Of course, that story itself was the main talking point.

These five reactions said it all.

Of course he did. https://t.co/FEi1sn4UWU — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 4, 2021

Never underestimate the self-styled English upper-classes thirst, for free luxury holidays and silly titles.https://t.co/siVvYpzlCr — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 4, 2021

If only there was some way of knowing why Boris Johnson is so keen to destroy the Parliamentary standards committee. pic.twitter.com/7hGC3jaHob — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 5, 2021

You make it sound sordid, corrupt and utterly morally bankrupt when you phrase it like that… https://t.co/kfDb0JEjuI — Ben Thomas (@Summers2theB) November 4, 2021

Bonus –

Good day to bury another scandal under the humongous one. https://t.co/PpR0O4i79S — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) November 4, 2021

