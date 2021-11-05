Sky News nailed this headline about Boris Johnson’s free holiday
It has come as no surprise to anyone with even a passing acquaintance with how the PM operates that his recent luxury holiday in Marbella, at a villa owned by Tory peer Zac Goldsmith, was enjoyed not at his own expense, but as a gift from Lord Goldsmith.
We’d fill in some background on Goldsmith for those not familiar with his recent history, but this Sky News headline has – frankly – nailed it.
They tweaked it a little for Twitter – and to twist the knife.
Boris Johnson enjoyed a free holiday thanks to the multi-millionaire failed London mayoral candidate Lord Goldsmith, who he made a peer https://t.co/3s99EbkLKY
— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 4, 2021
It didn’t go unappreciated.
Now *that* is how you write a headline. https://t.co/Z6cwz2QMV0
— Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 4, 2021
I approve of this headline choice.
Well done Sky News
— Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) November 4, 2021
Now that’s what I call a headline
— Tits McGee (@Scientits) November 4, 2021
Loving the headline writing here. https://t.co/TuuWegjJGe
— Sensible university worker (@staff_students) November 4, 2021
Of course, that story itself was the main talking point.
These five reactions said it all.
I’m. Shocked. https://t.co/ndhfgOaNm2
— Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) November 5, 2021
Of course he did. https://t.co/FEi1sn4UWU
— James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 4, 2021
Never underestimate the self-styled English upper-classes thirst, for free luxury holidays and silly titles.https://t.co/siVvYpzlCr
— Otto English (@Otto_English) November 4, 2021
If only there was some way of knowing why Boris Johnson is so keen to destroy the Parliamentary standards committee. pic.twitter.com/7hGC3jaHob
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 5, 2021
You make it sound sordid, corrupt and utterly morally bankrupt when you phrase it like that… https://t.co/kfDb0JEjuI
— Ben Thomas (@Summers2theB) November 4, 2021
Bonus –
Good day to bury another scandal under the humongous one. https://t.co/PpR0O4i79S
— Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) November 4, 2021
