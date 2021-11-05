Pics

Sky News nailed this headline about Boris Johnson’s free holiday

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 5th, 2021

It has come as no surprise to anyone with even a passing acquaintance with how the PM operates that his recent luxury holiday in Marbella, at a villa owned by Tory peer Zac Goldsmith, was enjoyed not at his own expense, but as a gift from Lord Goldsmith.

We’d fill in some background on Goldsmith for those not familiar with his recent history, but this Sky News headline has – frankly – nailed it.

They tweaked it a little for Twitter – and to twist the knife.

It didn’t go unappreciated.

Of course, that story itself was the main talking point.

These five reactions said it all.

Bonus –

