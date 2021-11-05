Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week
We don’t say ‘Fri-yay’ around here, but at times we might be a tiny bit tempted. This is one of those times, and it’s mostly because we’re ready to share our Tweets of the Week with you all.
If you like them – you know what to do.
1.
Say what you like about The Beatles but they knew how to defend a free-kick. pic.twitter.com/2KOe4sf9nZ
— Kofflad (@SettingsLad) November 3, 2021
2.
He was looking for a job and then he found a job pic.twitter.com/KGr6LCqtcz
— Renée Agatep (@GoingByRenee) October 30, 2021
3.
Prince Andrew is the only Royal doing his bit to combat climate change by refusing to fly to the USA
— Dave Batley (@DBFole13) November 2, 2021
4.
cats when you pet them too long: pic.twitter.com/xgS0aZATGk
— Village of the Adamned (@Browtweaten) October 30, 2021
5.
Funny place to hide a Christmas present. pic.twitter.com/3krDRXck6E
— Nick Walker (@nickw84) October 30, 2021
6.
— Shitty Future (@Shitty_Future) November 2, 2021
7.
When my friends are trying to teach me the rules of a card game and I physically cannot listen. pic.twitter.com/ir53r3bSIr
— Diego Lopez (@thisdiegolopez) November 3, 2021
8.
every work email i send out is basically
Hello,
Sorry!
Thanks,
Patrick
— Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant) November 1, 2021
9.
My neighbour just told me she put her clocks back 1 hr before going to bed last night then unbeknownst to her, her husband came in from the pub & also put them back 1 hr. Then this morning her son came in from a nightshift & put them back another hour.
Welcome to England.
— (@pearlylondon) October 31, 2021
10.
Just remembered the time my friend phoned me up high on ecstasy and said I MUST go into stand up & it was clearly what I should do and my destiny so I decided to change career path and the next day we found out he'd been sold a Smint.
— Fern Brady (@FernBrady) November 2, 2021
11.
Hal hadn’t survived three Thanksgivings by being stupid. pic.twitter.com/eYyDVD8Fou
— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) November 3, 2021
12.
i am retired in the sense that i was tired yesterday and today i am tired again
— trash jones (@jzux) November 1, 2021