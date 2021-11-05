Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

We don’t say ‘Fri-yay’ around here, but at times we might be a tiny bit tempted. This is one of those times, and it’s mostly because we’re ready to share our Tweets of the Week with you all.

If you like them – you know what to do.

1.

Say what you like about The Beatles but they knew how to defend a free-kick. pic.twitter.com/2KOe4sf9nZ — Kofflad (@SettingsLad) November 3, 2021

2.

He was looking for a job and then he found a job pic.twitter.com/KGr6LCqtcz — Renée Agatep (@GoingByRenee) October 30, 2021

3.

Prince Andrew is the only Royal doing his bit to combat climate change by refusing to fly to the USA — Dave Batley (@DBFole13) November 2, 2021

4.

cats when you pet them too long: pic.twitter.com/xgS0aZATGk — Village of the Adamned (@Browtweaten) October 30, 2021

5.

Funny place to hide a Christmas present. pic.twitter.com/3krDRXck6E — Nick Walker (@nickw84) October 30, 2021

6.

7.

When my friends are trying to teach me the rules of a card game and I physically cannot listen. pic.twitter.com/ir53r3bSIr — Diego Lopez (@thisdiegolopez) November 3, 2021

8.

every work email i send out is basically Hello, Sorry! Thanks,

Patrick — Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant) November 1, 2021

9.

My neighbour just told me she put her clocks back 1 hr before going to bed last night then unbeknownst to her, her husband came in from the pub & also put them back 1 hr. Then this morning her son came in from a nightshift & put them back another hour. Welcome to England. — (@pearlylondon) October 31, 2021

10.

Just remembered the time my friend phoned me up high on ecstasy and said I MUST go into stand up & it was clearly what I should do and my destiny so I decided to change career path and the next day we found out he'd been sold a Smint. — Fern Brady (@FernBrady) November 2, 2021

11.

Hal hadn’t survived three Thanksgivings by being stupid. pic.twitter.com/eYyDVD8Fou — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) November 3, 2021

12.