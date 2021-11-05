People can’t stop watching this dog walking on her hind legs in a kitchen
Over on TikTok, Kassondra M. Van Wyk – @kassimarie83 – has shared an adorable or disturbing clip, depending on who you ask, of her very well-balanced dog, Nala, and it’s gone viral.
This is why.
@kassimarie83
“Hell no, I’m not doing your dishes!” ##doodle ##weirdpets ##dog ##reincarnation ##peopledog ##caught
Reactions were a little mixed.
It didn’t take long for it to land on Twitter.
"Oh crap. Just be cool. Just be cool. She'll forget she ever saw this" pic.twitter.com/ejP9xOyVjH
— Steve Orino (@Steve_Orino_) November 4, 2021
I know there’s a lot going on right now, but this dog’s taking the piss out of us pic.twitter.com/G1eADFwMTY
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 4, 2021
Why that dog up in the kitchen like this like he paying all the bills and he bout to scream on yall for the light bill being $10 higher than last month https://t.co/8sKILLTlqx
— Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) November 4, 2021
I laughed at this until I couldn't breath. Hysteria may have set in https://t.co/I5BTEw8Tuy
— Zoe Enser FCCT (@greeborunner) November 4, 2021
Planet of the Dogs? 🤣 https://t.co/Pt95yFEbw1
— Dr. Faris Durmo Biber MD., PhD. (@Dr_FarrisD) November 4, 2021
Kassondra updated Nala on her celebrity status, and this was her reaction.
@kassimarie83
“Say what?!” Nala loves all the attention from you all! We’ll try to catch her red-pawed more often! 😜 ##doodle ##weirdpets ##skinwalker ##dog ##people
That dog will go far.
READ MORE
This dog’s three-legged run-up to a high five is today’s most adorable thing
Source @kassimarie83 Image Screengrab