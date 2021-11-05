Animals

People can’t stop watching this dog walking on her hind legs in a kitchen

Poke Staff. Updated November 5th, 2021

Over on TikTok, Kassondra M. Van Wyk – @kassimarie83 – has shared an adorable or disturbing clip, depending on who you ask, of her very well-balanced dog, Nala, and it’s gone viral.

This is why.

@kassimarie83

“Hell no, I’m not doing your dishes!” ##doodle ##weirdpets ##dog ##reincarnation ##peopledog ##caught

♬ original sound – Kassondra M. Van Wyk

via Gfycat

Reactions were a little mixed.

It didn’t take long for it to land on Twitter.

Kassondra updated Nala on her celebrity status, and this was her reaction.

@kassimarie83

“Say what?!” Nala loves all the attention from you all! We’ll try to catch her red-pawed more often! 😜 ##doodle ##weirdpets ##skinwalker ##dog ##people

♬ original sound – Kassondra M. Van Wyk

That dog will go far.

READ MORE

This dog’s three-legged run-up to a high five is today’s most adorable thing

Source @kassimarie83 Image Screengrab