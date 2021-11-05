People can’t stop watching this dog walking on her hind legs in a kitchen

Animals

Over on TikTok, Kassondra M. Van Wyk – @kassimarie83 – has shared an adorable or disturbing clip, depending on who you ask, of her very well-balanced dog, Nala, and it’s gone viral.

This is why.

via Gfycat

Reactions were a little mixed.

It didn’t take long for it to land on Twitter.

"Oh crap. Just be cool. Just be cool. She'll forget she ever saw this" pic.twitter.com/ejP9xOyVjH — Steve Orino (@Steve_Orino_) November 4, 2021

I know there’s a lot going on right now, but this dog’s taking the piss out of us pic.twitter.com/G1eADFwMTY — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 4, 2021

Why that dog up in the kitchen like this like he paying all the bills and he bout to scream on yall for the light bill being $10 higher than last month https://t.co/8sKILLTlqx — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) November 4, 2021

I laughed at this until I couldn't breath. Hysteria may have set in https://t.co/I5BTEw8Tuy — Zoe Enser FCCT (@greeborunner) November 4, 2021

Planet of the Dogs? 🤣 https://t.co/Pt95yFEbw1 — Dr. Faris Durmo Biber MD., PhD. (@Dr_FarrisD) November 4, 2021

Kassondra updated Nala on her celebrity status, and this was her reaction.

That dog will go far.

Source @kassimarie83 Image Screengrab