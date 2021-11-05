Stop the search – we’ve found the world’s best windscreen wiper

Videos

Over on Reddit’s r/funny forum, u/Shark-Farts has shown how to make being stuck in a traffic jam much easier to bear – at least for the driver behind.

The Forrest Gump Wipertag is just one of very many available, including these –

But it looks like Reddit users would be more than happy with the Forrest Gump version, if these comments are anything to go by.

If I saw that in traffic it would make my day.

SniffCheck

And if I got a wave it would make my week.

not_from_this_world

T.hanks for that

gojumboman

Lootenant Dan, you got new wheels! New wheels!

Basileus2

Because it would be rude not to – here you go.

