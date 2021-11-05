Stop the search – we’ve found the world’s best windscreen wiper
Over on Reddit’s r/funny forum, u/Shark-Farts has shown how to make being stuck in a traffic jam much easier to bear – at least for the driver behind.
The Forrest Gump Wipertag is just one of very many available, including these –
But it looks like Reddit users would be more than happy with the Forrest Gump version, if these comments are anything to go by.
If I saw that in traffic it would make my day.
SniffCheck
And if I got a wave it would make my week.
not_from_this_world
T.hanks for that
gojumboman
Lootenant Dan, you got new wheels! New wheels!
Basileus2
Because it would be rude not to – here you go.
Source r/funny Image Screengrab