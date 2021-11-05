How to deal with an entitled idiot trying to scrounge a freebie

Weird World

When an obviously well-off would-be ‘customer’ tried to scrounge a cake in exchange for exposure, one creator was ready for them. More than ready.

The request seemed straightforward at first.

As did the cake maker’s response.

But then the F-word cropped up. Not that one.

And this takedown had something for everyone.

Let’s take another look at that last bit.

u/TameikaFugate shared the exchange on r/ChoosingBeggars, but we think it deserved a star slot on r/MurderedByWords.

Redditors said what we were already thinking.

Who’s throwing a party like this for an 11 year old though? Clearly someone with money and yet they still want “freebies”.

insert_deep_username

And professional videos for social media? These are the worst kind of parents.

idrow1

Sometimes the stingiest people are the wealthier ones. Like bosses who claim the business isn’t doing well enough to give anyone a raise, yet they’ve just bought a new car and redecorated their house. The type who expects a person to babysit their kids for less than $5 an hour but owns the latest cars and gadgets. You know the type.

Animefaerie

An advertising media campaign for her 11 year old’s birthday? I hope that child is going to be OK.

PangPingpong

“I see you’re one of the most popular businesses in my area! Want to do this for exposure?”

K30C1

If they weren’t dead already after the original takedown, this would have finished them off.

Who offers ‘exposure’ when the event is a children’s sleepover?? Is there going to be a two page spread in Top Santé?

bear_beau

